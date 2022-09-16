Remember being a kid and always being excited to go to restaurants to eat good food, even if it's just french fries? Remember trying to act all fancy, sitting poised, going through the menu and ordering whatever sounds good? What made it even more fun was being with friends and family. With Family Weekend arriving, you can relive those moments, meet new people and make new memories. Here are five restaurant suggestions for you to explore on Family Weekend.
Knox Farmacy is a local restaurant owned and run by Bettina Hamblin. The main focus of the Knox Farmacy is to provide fresh food to all the consumers. The eatery is designed with a casual setting and specializes in southern dishes. All the food items are made from scratch, and they offer a wide range of sandwiches and hand-crafted beef sandwiches, which is Hamblin's specialty. There is a variety of tea, soft drinks and cocktails like “Lavish Relief,” which is made with lavender-infused vodka, yellow chartreuse, lemon and lavender sugar rim-shaken on the rocks.
They also offer daily specials for lunch and daily soup options. They are open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m-9 p.m. Knox Farmacy has Saturday and Sunday brunches from 10.a.m.-3 p.m. For the time being, the restaurant is closed on Monday to offer the staff rest and ensure that the quality is maintained.
Farmacy also has “Happy Hour,” from Tuesday-Friday from 4- 6 p.m. where appetizers are served at half-price. They also have “Taco Tuesdays” after 4 p.m. So, it’s really the place to visit when you want to have some good southern dishes.
Farmacy is located at 5018 Kingston Pike. You can call them at 865-247-4678 for reservations and curbside pick-up.
Started as a breakfast spot and entering its fifth year, The Plaid Apron has become a signature Knoxville restaurant. Husband and wife Drew and Bonni McDonald started The Plaid Apron with the idea of a breakfast eatery and now are the owners of a six-day-a-week breakfast, lunch and dinner joint.
They offer a variety of breakfast options with the same ingredients on a daily basis, but they can make each dish taste completely different. So any day you go, they will curate a dish with common ingredients and with hints of spices that are completely different from the previous one.
If you really want to go all-American, go with their American buttermilk chicken biscuits or their melt-in-the-mouth sourdough french toast. The special Saturday brunch is worth trying, so secure your place before 10:30 a.m in Sequoyah Hills.
The Plaid Apron is open Monday-Thursday 7 a.m-8 p.m., Friday 7 a.m.- 9p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. They are located at 1210 Kenesaw Avenue.
Parrilla’s Cantina Mexican Kitchen
Parrilla’s Cantina is a Mexican restaurant with friendly service and helpful take-out services. If you love spicy food, this is the place where you can treat yourself.
They are known for their steak enchiladas, and they also offer a good deal of vegetarian options. So, no more just salads for vegetarians, you can actually try out their options there and enjoy it. The place offers an intimate dining experience, which is recommended for family weekend, and it is pocket-friendly too.
They are open Monday- Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Parilla’s Cantina is located at 12740 Kingston Pike, Suite 106.
Sitar is an Indian restaurant which offers a wide range of food items from all over India. With different cooking traditions ranging from ones from the north to south, and east to west, it varies with tastes, cooking methods and ingredients. Sitar is famous for its North Indian style of cooking and offers the traditional veg and non-veg options. Chicken tikka and dal makhni here are must-tries.
They also offer lamb and seafood and a great range of desserts. If you have a sweet tooth, you should definitely try gulab jamun and kheer (rice pudding). They have lunch every day from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m, and dinner from 5-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 5-10 p.m. on weekends.
Sitar has a lunch buffet for $9.99 on weekdays and $11.99 on weekends, so if you really want to try a mixed variety of spices and tastes, you must head directly to Sitar Indian Cuisine, located at 6004 Kingston Pike.
Taziki’s is located at various locations in the United States. The closest one for people in Knoxville is at 6100 Kingston Pike, the prime spot of the Bearden neighborhood. It has many Mediterranean food options with a southern touch.
Mediterranean-inspired dishes at heart, their menu offers a variety of non-vegetarian delights, hand-crafted and all at affordable prices.
They also have vegan and gluten-free options, so foodie individuals can go have some fun with the Mediterranean feast here. For a limited time, the cafe is offering a Mediterranean lamb burger, a dish with two grilled American lamb patties on a toasted kaiser bun with feta cheese, sliced tomatoes, onions, pepper and a tzatziki sauce, which is their specialty.
The eatery is open every day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m..
So, if you are new in town or an old resident, whenever you plan to eat out, consider these choices. Explore them, and have good food with a lot of memories to cherish – even if you just order french fries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.