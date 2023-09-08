Chances are, if you go to the University of Tennessee, you have seen a food truck around campus at some point. They are here nearly every day and typically occupy a different corner of campus supplying delicious food for an army of hardworking students. Each food truck offers up their own unique cuisine. Below are five that stood out during the first week of September.
Wholly Souled
This Black-owned, Memphis-style soul food joint serves up some of the best barbecue in town. Featured on their menu is everything from Memphis-style spare ribs to delicious traditional pulled pork. The highlights of the meal, and a must choose for everyone who patronizes Wholly Souled, are the smoked ribs and the loaded mac and cheese, which is served with a generous helping of Wholly Souled’s delicious pulled pork.
CJ’s Tacos
This award-winning food truck is a Knoxville staple and a must try for anyone on campus. Having lived in Knoxville since 2013, head chef and owner Chris Jones, or CJ, has been serving an array of his unique tacos for years. He describes his tacos as the perfect middle ground between hard and soft shell.
The truck serves seven different types of tacos — all of which are bursting with flavor. The Korean BBQ Pork taco is a great choice for all the fusion lovers, and the Holy Potato features some truly unique toppings.
The Big Bad Taco Truck
The second taco truck to feature on this list, The Big Bad Taco Truck, may serve tacos, but they aren’t your typical tacos. No, these tacos are served with an emphasis on breakfast.
At The Big Bad Taco Truck, they believe in tacos to start the day – or any time of day – and they believe they should be paired with their Cafe de Cuba, a unique blend of Cuban espresso with local coffee blends.
For anyone who ventures to start their day here, the Chorizo tacos and the Big Bad Breakfast Burrito are two great breakfast options.
King of Pops
Blurring the line between what is and isn’t a food truck, this charming frozen ice cart serves up sweet treats that are guaranteed to help you beat the September heat. Although the company sells frozen bars, their goal is to create what they describe as “Unexpected Moments of Happiness,” or UMOHs.
How do they do this? They do this by selling frozen treats using only the freshest, local ingredients and by interacting with the communities they operate in to promote good. King of Pops has created almost 500 flavors — some standouts being blueberry lemonade and chocolate sea salt. Stop by to find your own favorite flavor.
Penne For Your Thoughts
Rounding out the list is Penne For Your Thoughts, a contemporary Italian-American food truck. The restaurant is self-described as a reinvention of “the neighborhood eatery, to create a timeless fusion,” and thanks to their ever-roaming food truck, these funky flavors are available on campus.
Try the Naan of Your Business entree for a blend of Indian and Italian flavor served between two delicious naan, or try the Pastative Thinking for a pasta dish piled high with alfredo sauce, chicken and other tasty toppings.
Although the lineup is ever-changing, there are always food trucks serving up delicious dishes all around the University of Tennessee campus. Support your local businesses, and give some of them a try.
