Knoxville is a bustling city that houses UT, and this means the population’s demographic is primarily younger adults, specifically in the Fort Sanders area of Knoxville proper. Businesses are very aware of this population makeup and create operation hours that can bring in these young adults, who are more likely to bring late night business.
Here are some late-night food stops around campus and in downtown that students can find solace in on late nights when the Taco Bell drive through is simply too long.
Urban
In the heart of Old City, Urban is open until 3 a.m. and offers a retreat in a bustling nightlife. Featuring traditional American bar foods, there are countless options, variety being key here. From the crispy wings to queso dip, Urban has a menu that caters to the infinite cravings you could find yourself having past midnight. They are also moderately priced, and it is an economically conscious establishment where college students can go and enjoy good food without wiping out their bank account.
SoKno Taco Cantina
SoKno Taco located on Sevierville Pike, offers late night food to its customer base which would complement a perfect night out. The nachos are enough to be a meal or two, and you can add whatever toppings your heart could desire. The late-night menu could also be topped off with a cocktail at the bar. SoKno Taco is the perfect candidate for a late-night food stop because it is inexpensive compared to other notable Mexican restaurants around the city (i.e Chivo). It is a place college students can go to get bank for their buck in terms of portions and flavor.
Barley’s
A classic stop on game days, is also a great stop any day of the week or weekend to make a late-night pit stop to enjoy some food. A classic recommendation: the pizza. It never fails to hit the spot, especially when it is 2 a.m. and all you want is a good slice. They have countless pizza options as well as other classic bar foods. Barley’s is also a great place if you have a group – there is so much seating in the two-story bar, so the more the merrier.
Jimmy Johns
The Strip has a plethora of places to eat at the unreasonable hour, however, Jimmy Johns is always a safe and classic bet. Featuring a variety of sub sandwiches, Jimmy Johns is fast, easy and portable. Which is always convenient if you are ready to hop into bed after a long night out with friends. It also offers quick service, so if there is a line, you will not wait until the sun rises.
Pres Pub
The three-level bar which brings vitality to the nightlife of Knoxville is open until 3 am and features great bar food options that could satisfy any possible craving. The first two floors of Pres Pub have a lot of booth seating, which allows for a comfortable eating experience. The kitchen moves pretty fast for such a bustling bar, so you will not find yourself wondering if they forgot your order.
Knoxville has so many options for students to enjoy food at the hours most people are in bed. These places listed all feature menus that cater to the late-night foodie. They are also not going to make someone spend enough money to regret even making the trip out.
