Each freshman is granted an unlimited number of dining hall meal swipes. There are some exceptions to this, according to meal equivalency rules for on-campus eateries. Rocky Top and Stokely dining halls are conveniently placed on the west side of campus near the prominent dorm halls.
The menus in the cafeteria halls will often be repetitive, making it easy for students to get sick of eating the same foods all the time. Here is a list of menu hacks to turn drab dining hall food into appetizing delights.
Check the menu before going to the dining hall
There is an updated daily menu for both dining halls under the “current student” tab in the Tennessee app. Breakfast, lunch and dinner options are listed for students to skim through while deciding what to have to eat. The app categorizes items based on the section of the dining hall they can be found in. Hamburgers and chicken fingers will always be at the grill station on the second floor while changing entrée items can be found at the third floor hot bars.
The app also has the hours of operation for on-campus eateries like Blenz and Panda Express, along with a rotating list of food trucks and where they can be found on campus.
Take a lap with an empty plate
When you arrive at the dining hall, grab an empty plate and walk around both floors of the dining hall. Oftentimes, I would settle for chicken fingers on level two, and when I got upstairs, I found the better option of fried rice or baked chicken with vegetables. By taking an empty plate around the place, you are able to mix and match stations to build your palette without risking the chance of missing out on your preferred choice.
Grocery shop in the dining hall
Every student has a dining plan to some extent, so use that to your advantage. The dining hall has a plethora of shelf-stable items, produce and grocery staples. Breakfast is the best time to “shop” for produce. Fruit is displayed above the salad bar as well as upstairs in the allergen-free section. Grab a couple of apples or bananas, put them in your backpack and take them back to your dorm to eat throughout the week. Cereals, bagels and tea bags can last a while when stored properly — grab a serving or two to go and enjoy them from the comfort of your room.
Lunch and dinner are the times to shop for more ingredient-based items. Milk, cheese and vegetables from the salad bar are great items to grab to source up dorm food. Add milk to microwave mac and cheese for a creamier consistency along with some extra cheese for more flavor.
If you are tired of mac and cheese, grab a couple of extra tortillas from taco night to use toward a quesadilla – I suggest adding black beans from the salad bar for a source of protein.
Eco-to-go boxes are your friend
The Office of Sustainability implemented a program to decrease the use of styrofoam takeaway boxes by making reusable to-go boxes. Upon entry to the dining hall, ask the attendant for a to-go box. Students are able to fill the box with anything they please — I have filled a box with over eight slices of pizza and several cookies with no questions asked. This is convenient for when you don’t feel like eating in the dining hall and it’s a great tool to use to carry your dining hall groceries.
Eco-to-go boxes can be returned to the machines located outside the entrance of each dining hall. The machine will ask for you to turn in your box in exchange for a coin. Coins can be exchanged for a clean box.
Vol dining can get repetitive but never boring. With the right sense of creativity, you can stock your pantry and have a delicious meal.
