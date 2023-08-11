With Cumberland Avenue going through heavy construction and renovations, some Knoxville food favorites have been shut down and others are more difficult to access, leaving college students and visitors with only a handful of fast food restaurants and chain franchises to eat at.
As the fall semester is right around the corner, here are four unique and local restaurants in the Fort Sanders neighborhood or close to it.
Located at 601 James Agee Street, Chaiyo’s is a must stop spot if you're in the mood for Thai food. With rave reviews on both Yelp and Reddit, Chaiyo’s has become a staple within the UT and larger Knoxville community. From pad Thai, to pho, to drunken noodles, you cannot go wrong with anything on their expansive menu, and they even offer pickup and delivery services.
Though slightly pricey for a college student's budget, the customer service and portion sizes alone make each experience there worthwhile. Chaiyo’s is open Monday–Friday from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 4-9 p.m.
Uncle Sam’s Italian Restaurant and Cafe
New to the Fort Sanders scene, Uncle Sam’s has quickly made its way into the hearts of college students and their wallets. Taking over the old 17th Street Market,the Italian/Middle Eastern establishment has become a popular eatery since it opened in February, and it offers great food at a reasonable price.
The hidden gem has gained loyal customers who visit not only for the pizza, pasta, calzones and sandwiches, but also for the customer service.
Uncle Sam’s is located on 115 S 17th Street. It's open Monday–Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturday from 10 a.m.- midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Hungry Sumo is a new Hibachi restaurant located right around the corner from Chaiyo’s at 609 James Agee Street. With similar appetizers to Chaiyo’s like dumplings, egg rolls and crab rangoons, Hungry Sumo focuses more on Japanese cuisine with entreés such as chicken, shrimp, steak teriyaki, katsu curry and yakisoba, a classic Japanese noodle stir-fry dish.
The establishment also offers various types of fruit and milk tea in flavors like lychee, passionfruit, white peach, bubble milk, coffee bubble and Tiramisu. Hungry Sumo is open Monday–Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Gus’s Good Times Deli has been serving the students, faculty, staff, alumni and guests of UT for over 40 years. The orange and white memorabilia-filled establishment has been a staple in the Knoxville community for decades and still remains as one of the most popular, if not the most popular, places to eat near campus.
Their only location can be found at 815 Melrose Place. It’s technically more in the heart of the Strip, rather than Fort Sanders but is still tucked away from construction. Gus’s is one of the few places on the Strip that truly has late night hours, as it’s open from 9-3 a.m. every single day.
Since the pandemic, the establishment has come back to the community stronger than ever. Gus’s is known for their steamed deli sandwiches, but their burgers and hot dogs are a hit too. This is a one-of-a-kind place that you will regret not visiting.
