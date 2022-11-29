Stephen Spielberg’s latest autobiographical crowd-pleasing epic is a heartfelt memoir to his parents and his lifelong relationship with cinema.
The opening scenes of “The Fabelmans” are a depiction of Sammy Fabelman’s (the thinly rooted character based on Spielberg) first trip to his local cinema, his budding interest in film, and the bond for art he shares with his mother (Michelle Williams). Backed by innovative Spielberg-branded shots, these scenes are some of the strongest in the film, as his poignant ode to cinema is captured perfectly.
“The Fabelmans” relies on a focus of Sammy’s radiating passion for filmmaking and the personal relationship with his parents. Spielberg’s childhood was riddled with loss, divorce, and bullying. These ideas seem to empathize with an audience and how they express with his filmmaking. In a scene where Sammy is editing a film of his family, an important moment of realization occurs, as it shows how film can shift perspective and be seen. Spielberg’s thesis is drawn from the idea that film can inherently change the way audiences see it rather than the way it is depicted. “The Fabelmans” succeeds incredibly well with its perspective of passion for film.
Spielberg’s depiction of his mother is handled with kindness. Michelle Williams' performance as Mitzi Fabelman is essential, as her unreserved personality and occasional unstableness make for brilliant character development. She handles the constant emotional beats well, and even in more tame moments, she is always commanding. Audiences should give Spielberg the benefit of the doubt when questioning how true this depiction is.
Backed by a lovely score from legendary composer John Williams, “The Fabelmans” hits all the beats on a technical scale. Janusz Kamiński’s dreamlike cinematography is perfectly aligned with Spielberg’s vision, as innovative shots using projection light are plentiful.
Stephen Spielberg was one of the first filmmakers I was introduced to. His clear passion and enthusiasm for cinema is consistently strong. While not always tying in with his thesis of what it means to capture ideas on film, “The Fabelmans” manages to hit most of its emotional beats with plenty of room for empathy, whether rooting from his parents growing out of touch in their marriage, or the anti-semantism Sammy faces at his high school.
Spielberg’s most personal and straight forward film to date emits heartfelt themes that can be universally shared by an audience.
It is without a doubt one of my favorite and most appreciated films of the year.
93/100
Follow me on Letterboxd! @wyattisthegoat
Wyatt Allison is a senior at UT this year studying business. He can be reached at walliso2@vols.utk.edu.
