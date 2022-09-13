Has the record-breaking number of students on campus this year affected Fall Family Weekend? The person in charge of planning the annual event, Family Engagement Coordinator Lindsay Davis, had a one-word reply: “Absolutely.”
Registration for the weekend filled only 24 hours after it opened on Aug. 1. This defied Davis’s own expectations, and put fuel behind her work to plan one of the fall’s biggest events.
This year, Fall Family Weekend will be replete with activities for visitors to campus, ranging from tailgating and stargazing to a silent disco and even an infamous murder set on the stage.
The weekend is what Davis calls her “mountain” every fall, and one she has traversed annually since taking on the role in August 2020. Thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fall Family Weekend looks different than it once did, even as it returns to an in-person event.
“We’ve learned so many great things from the pandemic that I don’t know that I’ll ever feel like it’s fully pre-pandemic,” Davis said. “I just think it’s a whole completely new era.”
The central lesson from the pandemic was that people must be met where they’re at, whether that’s on campus or off in the safety of home. Through increased online engagement, Family Weekend now offers experiences like online bidding for the silent auction, a central tenet of the weekend.
Even with more online options, however, Davis collaborated with departments all across campus, including Tennessee Athletics and BigOrangeTix, to prepare to receive over 4,000 family members to UT.
Fall Family Weekend was once called Parents’ Weekend, and it’s still popularly referred to that way. Davis said the change to Family Weekend was made in order to include all kinds of families, both genetic and chosen.
“Sometimes, it’s not just the traditional mom and dad, but we have students who live with their aunts and uncles and grandparents, chosen family,” Davis said.
After graduating from UT in 2018 with a degree in communications, Davis went to get master’s of education with a focus on student affairs administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She said connecting with parents has always been a passion of hers, even when she previously worked in K-12 education.
“These parents and these family members are sending their students sometimes really far away to a university to set them up for the next stage of life. They want to know that there’s someone here who’s in their corner, that’s supporting their student, that if they questions and they don’t know where to go, that there’s someone they can go to. For me, that’s what family engagement work means,” Davis said.
Of all the Fall Family Weekend events, the full list of which can be found at family.utk.edu, Davis is most looking forward to the silent disco and the Sunday brunch at Rocky Top Dining Hall.
The silent disco, an increasingly popular genre of event where attendees listen and dance to one of three separate playlists while wearing headphones, will take place in the Frieson Black Cultural Center from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. It is co-hosted by Multicultural Student Life, Family Engagement and the Pride Center and snacks and drinks will be provided.
For Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18, families can get an inside look at the newest and largest dining facility on campus, complete with three floors of food options and vaulted ceilings.
Between these two events, of course, will be the home football game against the Akron Zips, the centerpiece of every family weekend. Pre-game events include the family tailgate from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom, Vol Walk – where the football team ceremonially walks between throngs of Vol fans to Neyland at 4:45 p.m. – and the Pride of the Southland Band March at 5:20 p.m., one hour and 40 minutes before kickoff.
Davis said the game against Akron will be the focus of the weekend for a reason: “Gameday on Rocky Top is a very magical experience.”
In addition to these events, registered families will stargaze at the Nielsen Physics Building with Paul Lewis, director of Space Science Outreach at UT, at 8:45 p.m. on Friday. There will also be two separate opportunities to see Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at the Clarence Brown Theatre, either Friday night at 7:30 p.m. or the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
Fall Family Weekend is planned and executed through the office of Dean of Students Byron Hughes.
“Our students thrive and flourish best when we engage their family and supporters in their lives as Vols. Fall Family Weekend is an important opportunity for families and supporters to visit with their students in the places where they live and learn,” Hughes said.
The office coordinates and communicates with families largely through the Tennessee Family Hub, an online portal with tens of thousands of Vol family members which operates through CampusESP. In the Hub, family members can join various communities based on their student’s interests.
Hughes said resources like the hub and events like Fall Family Weekend are vital to maintaining a critical partnership between the university and the families who support its mission.
“I hope that whether it’s a meal in our dining centers, a walk through our academic buildings, attendance at a home athletic event, or seeing a performing arts show – that families and supporters can take full opportunity to experience UT with their student,” Hughes said. “Families and supporters are our biggest partners in ensuring the individual success and well-being of our students.”
