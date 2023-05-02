Alexis Masengill, Lauren Foley and Kathryn Ehrhard decided to go on a 13.4-mile walk on March 31 for “no reason at all.” Masengill, a junior marketing major, documented the journey on TikTok which included an unexpected encounter with an ex-boyfriend. From the time the video was posted through the first day of April, the video gathered thousands of views. By the end of the month, the video reached 298,000 views and 39,800 likes.
Masengill captioned the video “13.4 miles for literally not a single reason. Happy Friday!”
Documenting the walk was Masengill’s idea, but the girls thought only their friends and sorority sisters would find the video entertaining. They were surprised to find that so many TikTok users – who are accustomed to watching 15-second videos – were interested in watching their 3-minute-long vlog.
The trio had previously discussed the idea in a group chat with several other friends, but the choice to actually begin the adventure was a spontaneous one. Foley explained that the friends “constantly” go on walks together. Typically, though, they only walk 2-5 miles. So, the half marathon distance was a challenge, but they resolved to make it to the finish line.
“I love to go on walks with friends. It’s such an easy way to get moving while also staying social,” nursing major Ehrhard said.
As seen in the TikTok, the group mapped out their route before walking. They started on one end of Fort Sanders and traveled around Downtown Knoxville, past UT’s campus and down Kingston Pike. Their final destination was the Hill Bar and Grill. The friends made multiple stops along the way, including in Sequoyah Hills, at Vol Snacks for Gatorade and at the Tri Delta house for one of many bathroom breaks.
The viral video also shows the students stretching then starting an Apple watch workout to keep track of their miles over the course of their trek – one that lasted four hours.
To remain entertained while exercising, Masengill, Foley and Ehrhard came up with various activities to do together. They played a conversation game, revealed what they were planning to order at the finish line restaurant and discussed their plans for the summer.
What many viewers found most entertaining about the video was the girls’ encounter with Masengill’s ex-boyfriend. The TikTok features Masengill giving a cordial greeting to him off-camera followed by a clip of her informing the viewers of who she was talking to.
Since the video blew up, Masengill has had a couple students approach her on campus to ask if she was the “girl who walked a half-marathon and saw her ex-boyfriend.”
“It was Kathryn, Lauren and I’s five seconds of fame, I guess,” Masengill said.
Ehrhard particularly relished in the spontaneity of the adventure, and all three students agreed that what most made the day enjoyable was the quality time spent hanging out with each other.
“Morale was so high the entire time. We expected to get tired and grumpy around mile seven or eight, but that never happened. I am lucky to have friends that make walking for four hours straight such a treat,” Masengill said.
While the group remained jovial throughout the journey, they explained that there were also unpleasant aspects. The participants claimed that the worst part of the experience was the hills around campus as well as Fort Sanders, but the team “toughed it out.”
“Lots of people were shocked that we did this around campus due to the number of hills,” communications major Foley said.
Creator of September’s “UT’s TikTok of the Month” Max Thompson commented on the video in reference to Knoxville’s many hills.
“Doing this in Knoxville is mad impressive,” Thompson commented.
The only negative feedback the trio received from viewers was with respect to safety. Some of the girls’ friends were concerned that sharing their route and stops on social media was dangerous. Masengill mentioned that the route they took is a one-time thing for the time being.
“As of right now, this isn’t a regular thing, so I’m not too worried about people finding us on the route,” Masengill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.