UT Alumna Monica Brashears’s debut novel “House of Cotton” is set to be released everywhere April 4, 2023.
Brashears attended UT from 2015 to 2019 with a double major in English and africana studies and a concentration in creative writing.
Brashears’s passion lies in writing books, but she is also interested in delving into screenwriting. Though her dream of writing has been with her since the fifth grade, she finally began her first book several years later.
Shortly after Brashears graduated, she moved to Syracuse, New York, for the MFA program in creative writing. In March 2020, she began writing “House of Cotton,” a fairytale setting inspired by the environment of her childhood in rural Tennessee.
“The novel began as a short story in a creative writing workshop at UT led by Chris Hebert,” Brashears said.
Hebert is an assistant professor at UT who has also written a couple books such as “Angels of Detroit” and “The Boiling Season.”
Eventually that one writing workshop bloomed into the Black Southern Gothic novel it is today.
Hebert said he was mentoring Brashears throughout the entire process. Undergraduates who continue to graduate programs and creative writing will go to people like Herbert for advice and recommendations.
“We really encourage our students to be in touch with us throughout the process,” Hebert said. “Especially the ones who go on to, you know, pursue writing further … We often hear back from them again, or later in the process when they have books that they want to publish. And it’s not unusual for them to come to us looking for advice with seeking agents and editors.”
Hebert had many conversations with Brashears about graduate school, agents and publishing later in the process. He said he saw her potential very early on.
“I just remember the very first thing that Monica ever wrote in one of my classes. I think it was a kid who was just running through a market, and it was just really rich and vivid and descriptive, and it really came to life,” Herbert said. “And that’s something that she really instinctively knew how to do.”
Herbert said that is something he usually has to work really hard with — getting new writers to be concrete and use their senses.
Because of Brashears’s sense of boldness and vulnerability, she can be very candid and personal in her writing — something that Hebert says most writers are afraid to do.
Brashears grew up in the Appalachian area in Tennessee, inspiring the setting and plot of her book. She finds most of her book ideas come from her upbringing. Brashears was surrounded by numerous fairytales, blossoming some fairytale genres into her own book. This brought a personification and whimsy of the “real-life” portions of the book while covering more bleak topics such as death and funerals.
“The environment always felt magical to me as a child, and that wonder never went away. Tennessee and Appalachia are always present in my writing.” Brashears said. “Each time I’m back, I leave with some narrative, especially in the summer. I think the secret to good fiction lives wherever plants sprout, generally.”
The first draft was completed only within a month, but she says the revisions took much longer. Now with her first book ready to go, she is onto a second. However, Brashears said that getting a book published wasn’t easy initially.
“The first draft was a strange sort of madness, and I only wanted to finish and finish well. The revision process was pretty frustrating because I hadn’t really significantly revised before ‘House of Cotton.’ So, it was a learning process that I resisted until it eventually, and thankfully, clicked for me,” Brashears said.
Though her second book is not a sequel to “House of Cotton,” the worlds are connected.
“This novel is a trailer park noir with a mysterious murder, obsessive characters and lots of glamour,” Brashears said.
Brashears also spoke about her time as a student at UT.
“My time at UT was very precious and went by so quickly. I hadn’t experienced much of the world at that point, but through the courses I took, I was able to explore a bit. In retrospect, I was so eager to encounter newness in any form – UT offered that for me,” Brashears said.
Brashears advises up-and-coming writers at UT to be as generative as possible and read a lot, but also to go do something fun. She said to have a balance between passion and childhood, using it to inspire. Childhood can be used as a way of reconnecting to a more playful and creative time.
“Live ... and pay attention to moments of longing, and then maybe bring that to the page,” Brashears said.
Hebert also said that writers should not be afraid to be bold. Most artists tend to feel timid about their work because of self-expression, but that can be just the very thing holding themselves back from a great work.
“I think we feel there’s something about expressing yourself creatively that opens you up to unpredictable things, like you don’t know how people are going to feel, how they’re going to react, what they’re going to think of you, and I think a lot of us respond to that by being just kind of, you know, protective of ourselves,” Herbert said.
Herbert said that it takes a brave writer who can say what is on their mind and to not worry about what people will think because those are the things that readers remember. He emphasized the importance of writing that takes risks.
As someone who has desired to be a writer since the fifth grade, Brashears said having a novel about to be published feels stunning and wonderful.
Brashears’s book is currently available for preorder on platforms such as Amazon, Target and Barnes & Noble. TODAY also released a small excerpt during their personal interview, as well.
“She’s amazing and she’s gonna take over the world. Monica’s the next big thing and I’m really, really, really proud of her,” Herbert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.