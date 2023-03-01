About 13 years ago, a very peculiar, yet unique video was uploaded to the internet.
Approximately 1 hour and 8 minutes in length, the video was actually featured as a full-blown film. Titled “Who Killed Captain Alex?,” there’s a good chance you’ve heard of the name. Or, even likelier, you’ve seen some of the memes that have sprouted from the movie’s existence. Five years later, the video was uploaded to YouTube, reaching a considerably larger audience. The film arguably peaked in popularity in 2017, when numerous famed YouTubers began to shine a spotlight on the film.
It was a Ugandan film and specifically, the first Ugandan action movie. It was the only film of its kind that was produced by Ugandans, made for audiences around the world. The film’s charm, effort and technological achievements thrilled viewers across the world and took the internet by storm.
Featuring intense battles between a ruthless Ugandan mafia and a band of noble soldiers, the chaotic narrative keep viewers on the edge of their seat. Will the maniac Richard get away with his crimes? Will Captain Alex be avenged? Only time will tell.
It exploded in popularity, drawing in more and more viewers. The YouTube upload now sits at 8.1 million views and has reached even more viewers than that. It was inspired by 80s action films, with stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and even Chuck Norris. The film was directed by creative visionary Isaac Nabwana.
Nabwana was born and raised in Uganda, with an early penchant for art that took his grandfather’s notice.
“I would say that when I was young, I used to draw a lot, I used to draw in my exercise books. A lot of football (and) soccer, and from page one to the last page (I would draw a) goalkeeper passing the ball, or something else up to the last page,” Nabwana said. “One day as I was drawing, that was 1983, my grandfather saw me drawing the president then, who was on a 50 shilling note. So he asked me, ‘are you the one drawing?’ I said yes and he said you are an artist.”
Some of his primary school teachers would even have him draw charts they used during their lessons.
Nabwana frequented many movie theaters, or "cinema halls" as he calls them, found throughout Uganda, though he wasn’t allowed to go inside for some time.
“In these movies - which were coming from Hollywood and elsewhere were non-censored. And our parents never wanted us to see the sex scenes in the movies. So they never allowed us to go. Another reason was if you get used to watching movies, you will not go to school. You always want to go to the cinema hall. So that's why we were stopped from going there,” Nabwana said.
Rather, Nabwana could be found outside the cinema halls, listening to the film’s audio, while imagining scenes as he gazed at the iconic movie posters. Occasionally, his brother Robert would sneak in and describe the film to him afterwards.
“When I'm directing, I want these guys to hold the guns the way I have it in my imagination,” Nabwana said. “Even the punching, I want it to be like what I have in (my) imagination. So, Robert inspired me a lot with the demonstration. For me, when he demonstrates, I see the movie itself going on. Later, alone, we taught ourselves kung fu. Me and him, especially him, because for him he was too much in love with kung fu.”
The brothers’ love for kung fu is still evident through Nabwana’s films today, as almost all of them feature copious amounts of action-packed fight scenes. The actors’ proficiency with the martial art is pretty impressive, and you might assume they were trained by more experienced practitioners of kung fu than the self-taught brothers.
“We had china sports magazines. At the end, there were comics of, you know, demonstrations of movements of nan chuan, baji quan and then we learned from the magazines and started practicing somersaults,” Nabwana said.
The boys even contributed to their villages’ newfound obsession with kung fu.
Uganda’s kung fu masters, featured in Nabwana’s films, were self taught from watching movies and reading magazines. His brother, Robert, is still in charge of much of the choreography today. Eventually, the brothers were not satisfied with simply practicing the esteemed martial art. They wanted to move on to filming. However, they did not have the equipment to do so.
“It was 1988 when I wanted to make it. I was in a senior secondary school and I was participating in debates on TV and I was seeing these guys filming us and I was like ‘yes, we can do it, why don't (the crew) make a movie?’ I could see them, you know filming, I was like ‘why don't you make a movie?’” Nabwana said. “It was simple, it was easy!”
Throughout high school, Nabwana began to familiarize himself with the TV industry, participating in widely broadcasted debates. Unfortunately, despite doing well in school, Nawbana could not afford to go to university. Eventually, to afford a simple computer and camera, Nabwana began working as a brickmaker. He’d eventually save up enough money to buy a laptop from a broke DJ who sold it cheap. Though it wasn’t a perfect laptop, it was more than enough for an extremely enthused Nabwana.
Despite being jam-packed with leftover audio files, Nabwana was more than thrilled to use the old laptop to his advantage, using much of the audio in his films later on. Without delay, Nabwana and his brother worked with the village youth to choreograph short films featuring their self-taught kung fu.
At this point, Robert had even started his own school of kung fu to much acclaim. They were satisfied to this end, but struggled with a lack of continuity in their storytelling. They had plenty of exciting scenes, but they had no way of connecting them. So Nabwana began writing - eventually creating his magnum opus, “Who Killed Captain Alex?”
It wasn’t an easy process. Nabwana needed better equipment, bought from shops in Kampala, Uganda’s capital. He resumed his brickwork, and was eventually able to afford the necessary equipment. He even bought Adobe Premiere v. 1.5, which he spent a considerable amount of time teaching himself. In between his own projects, he practiced using the software by editing music videos for his own studio.
“It was like a book, and I started to read a lot until I realized how to use the green screen, how to do what from what on that software from that help button. Then I started, you know, practicing because I had already started the music studio. So I was filming the music videos, and on the weekends I would go and film with my brother, my brother's team,” Nabwana said.
It was time to begin. Working with his brother Robert and his team, Nabwana began production. They quickly released a movie trailer.
“Normally when I make my movie I first make a trailer and then write the movie. I'm gonna get the idea, use the idea to make a trailer and then publish the movie before it even comes. like the way I'm doing with ‘Who Killed Captain Alex?: The Sequel.’ That's normally what I do. I edit and people are like ‘oh I want to be in that action movie,’” Nabwana said.
And it worked – swathes of people from all corners of Uganda called in every day, asking for roles in the film. The reception was overwhelming. Uganda was more than ready for their very own action movie.
“I believe that many people want to be action stars. In fact, it's a question that’s normally asked: why action? When we were growing up, all the stars we knew were all action stars from all over the world,” Nabwana said.
Though production went fairly smoothly, Nabwana and his team struggled with one aspect in particular. Surprisingly enough, security was a huge issue during the film’s development.
As the Ugandan government hadn’t acknowledged the existence of Uganda’s growing film industry, it was near impossible to access certain locations, and receive clearance for filming. Also, a large number of individuals possessing an arsenal of fake weapons concerned the military, leading to multiple arrests. In fact, Nabwana was arrested a total of three times, but was never charged.
“Because we don't have a proper film industry, it is not easy to access what we want. Like now, for instance, I want to use the main road in Kampala and the access is not there. So I might end up using CGI or another option. So we don't have that security, especially with the military. We're using toy guns and we are always arrested and we are always afraid of that,” Nabwana said.
Other issues included rendering CGI intensive scenes with weak computer equipment, and affording transportation for the cast and crew when they needed to travel to specific filming locations. With the budget being just under $200, most of the expenses went towards buying cow blood and transportation.
Despite the attention garnered from the film’s trailer, advertising the movie upon its release would prove to be another big challenge for the team.
Nabwana and a select few of his performers would head for Owino Market, located in Kampala, considered the largest market in Uganda and one of the largest in the world. Selling copies was a struggle. Interested individuals would inquire about the film, ensuring that their money was well spent.
There were two main problems with marketing the film. One: the film didn’t have any particularly notable actors. Many people would claim that it “couldn’t be a film without this or that actor.” Two: the film was created on such a low budget that they were even less convinced that it was an actual feature film. So after day one, the cast packed up and went home.
“So what we did is we came back then I told them: ‘we are going back. We cannot fail. We have to go on. we have to reach out, to persuade them,’” Nabwana said.
He sent his team back to the market with a new mission - simply drop off a copy of the film at any shop. From there, convince the shopkeepers to watch the film once, and gauge its worth. Return to the shops tomorrow, and if they don’t like the film, take it back. If they do? Take their payment.
With the market being so overcrowded, the strategy was sure to work. The next day, they distributed 200 copies. The next? They sold 500 copies. Later? A total of 700 copies distributed all throughout one of the world’s largest markets.
Shopkeepers became large salespeople for the film, convincing customers that the film was great, and worthy of their hard-earned cash. Even more appealing, if they sought out copies, they would get the opportunity to shake the hand of one of Nabwana’s up-and-coming movie stars. Imagine buying a copy of “Star Wars” from Mark Hamill. It has a lot more appeal.
That wouldn’t be the end of their problems. There was a big issue with Nabwana’s target audience. With three fourths of the market being made up of Uganda’s youth, there wasn’t a good way to advertise to younger crowds. The younger generation was extremely enthusiastic about cinema halls, after all. There was specifically a huge market for action at this point, which would ensure the movie would flourish among Uganda’s population. So, the obvious answer was to go feature the movie at some cinema halls.
However, the film was not met with overwhelming reception. The film, by itself, was too boring for many younger audiences. They needed extra entertainment. They told the team that they were used to films featuring a “video joker,” or VJ.
A video joker is exactly what it sounds like. A comedian comes to a screening, the cinema hall would feature them and they’d voice over the movie, cracking jokes and making audiences laugh. We might not be familiar with the concept in the States, but in Uganda it’s a huge part of the moviegoing experience.
So, they auditioned five different popular VJs at the time, one of them being VJ Emmie, arguably the most popular VJ at the time. Though they considered everyone, Emmie indisputably stood out among the rest. They played the film once more - this time featuring the one and only VJ Emmie. This time, the reception was massive. Audiences were hooked, and the film exploded in popularity. VJ Emmie was hilarious. The commentary was so effective that the only version of “Who Killed Captain Alex?” available online features Emmie’s commentary.
The film spread throughout Uganda like wildfire. Everyone had “Who Killed Captain Alex?” fever. As the team shipped more and more copies across the country, Nabwana discovered that even pilots were distributing copies across the country on their own volition. The stars were recognized in public. At some screenings, Nabwana was attacked by local filmmakers for drawing the attention away from them.
Much to Nabwana’s pleasant surprise, an overcrowded cinema hall even threatened to burn the building down when they had issues with playing the film. The owner, concerned for his business, brought this up with Nabwana.
“One time I wanted one person to buy my movie, and now people want to burn your hall because of the movie. For me, it is good news!” Nabwana said.
Nabwana’s joy of recounting this story was palpable. That was his “I made it'' moment. Before he knew it, people from all over the world would call in to express their love for the film.
After the success of “Who Killed Captain Alex?” Nabwana would, of course, begin other projects with similar acclaim. He’d contribute to the creation of “Bad Black,” “Crazy World” and “Once Upon a Time in Uganda,” all of which received wide acclaim. He dubbed his hometown of Wakaliga “Wakaliwood,” to stand among other filmmaking giants, like Nigeria’s “Nollywood,” India’s “Bollywood” and Hollywood itself. Today, he enthusiastically works with children in many of his films, as per his emphasis on inspiring the youth.
Nabwana is a reminder of what film is meant to be. It’s an art form, it’s an outlet for our hopes and dreams, it’s an opportunity for us to tell our greatest stories and teach our most important lessons. Many films get so caught up in the business of making money that they lose all meaning.
“Who Killed Captain Alex?” feels like a living, breathing movie. It has soul, which makes it stand out among even Hollywood’s greatest blockbusters. It’s the product of one man’s drive to make his dream come true. That’s the core of cinematography. That’s how the film industry came to be. He’s an inspired individual who has inspired so many more.
“I know the Captain Alex movie has no good sound and no good camera and everything,” Nabwana said. “But it is simple (and people) all over the world love it.”
Unfortunately, the movie theater industry is beginning to see some struggles today.
“Football brings more people than even movies here,” Nabwana said. “And it is obvious that the cinema halls which were left here in the 70s are all now churches, they have turned into churches and others are now turning into supermarkets. So that means cinema needs to be fought for. We need to fight again and bring it back into people's minds.”
Not too dissimilar to the struggle of American theaters, alternative forms of entertainment appear to draw crowds away from Ugandan special features.
There is a silver lining, however. Uganda is witnessing a golden age of their very own cinematic productions, with Nabwana and crew spearheading it all. If you’re interested in supporting them, you can visit their website, store and Patreon. You can also watch the original YouTube upload of “Who Killed Captain Alex?” which presents some other means of supporting Wakaliwood.
The big question remains: who actually killed Captain Alex? Well, Nabwana had this to say.
“I need to make ‘Who Killed Captain Alex 2 maybe before I retire or I die. People need to know who killed Captain Alex.”
