There are many ways one can celebrate Valentine’s Day, but nothing beats a good rom-com. Here are 5 of the best romantic comedies to watch to celebrate the season of love.
5. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
There is nothing quite like this viewing experience. You will hate it, you will laugh at it, but really, there is no way you won’t love it.
Andie Anderson, played by Kate Hudson, is a journalist for Composure Magazine, and after getting assigned to write a story on how to lose a guy in 10 days, she is determined to put forth her best work that way her boss will assign her more serious stories.
In order to write the best possible “How To,” Andie decides to take a more scientific approach. In order to write a more substantial and detailed story, Andie picks a guy to date and then tries to get him to break up with her in 10 days.
However, the guy is Ben Barry — yes, these are really their names — played by Matthew McConaughey who has bet his friends that he can make any woman fall in love with him.
This film is truly comedic genius and well ahead of its time. All-time notes from Andie include asking Ben to get her a drink at the Knicks game with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. The gems are countless.
4. “10 Things I Hate About You”
Of the many things that are so fantastic about this 2000s movie, the fashion of it all is one of the first things that comes to mind to just about anyone who's seen “10 Things I Hate About You.”
Still, the aesthetic is not the only thing to behold here. Kat Stratford is a strong-willed, abrasive and intelligent high school girl. Those, of course, are factors that don’t make her exceptionally popular. The good thing is that she couldn’t care less. However, her sister does.
Her younger sister Bianca is not allowed to have a boyfriend until Kat does– a joke her father makes because of the unlikelihood of such an occurrence. Scheming between Bianca and her hope-to-be boyfriend leads to plotting a set up between the new student Patrick Verona– an equally callous character to Kat. Patrick is in on the deal for a pay out, and then the drama ensues.
This movie is a clear-cut all-timer. There is no doubt about it, that when the final scene comes around you will be bawling your eyes out.
3. “Clueless”
Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone, is everything we all wanted to be when we grew up. Her computerized closet was what we needed, and her performance in debate class was the kind of academic prowess we all aspired to achieve. Clueless is more than a movie, it’s a guide to life.
Still though, it is a rom-com masterpiece at its core. Set at Beverly Hills High, this movie is exactly what you think it is going to be. Playing up cliches in the best way possible, Clueless features a cast of characters that you just grow to be obsessed with. Cher is a kind but shallow girl, who is not very good at driving but ranks among peak high school popularity.
After setting up two of her teachers, she forges on her match-maker agenda– giving her friend a makeover and searching for Tai’s potential match. However, during the search Cher realizes that she’s actually the one who wants a boyfriend and thus begins a long road of the most epic form of soul searching imaginable.
If you thought the 2000s look from “10 Things I Hate About You” was good, just wait until you see this 90s, Y2K masterpiece. Clueless is a certifiable classic.
2. “Silver Linings Playbook”
An especially prompt film with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl appearance last night, Silver Linings Playbooks is one of the funnier rom coms on this list.
This movie is genuinely hilarious. After spending some time in a mental institution due to his previous marriage, Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents in Philadelphia and begins dealing with his new diagnosis of bipolar. Tiffany Maxwell, an equally eccentric character, is a loosely termed, family friend of the Solitanos and welcomes discussion about the problems and antidepressants of her own.
Ultimately, the two realize that they can help one another achieve their own selfish goals– Pat wanting to get his ex-wife back and Tiffany to have a dance partner for an upcoming competition in an effort to get past grieving a relationship of her own.
The boldness and deadpan humor of this film make it all the more hilarious, and the entire cast of characters is something to behold. This is not just a rom-com. A subplot of the intensity with which Eagles nation rides and the “ju ju” that depends on it are all majorly important – and hilarious – in the film.
1. “When Harry Met Sally”
A clear-cut number one, there is no arguing this one. This film was released in 1989 and has easily withstood the test of a significant amount of time. I can tell you all about it, but really, you just need to see it for yourself.
After graduating Harry Burns and Sally Albright are on a car ride from New York to Chicago when they partake in the ever-engaging debate: Can men and women just be platonic friends? Sally says yes. Harry says no.
Ten years later, they run into each other again at a bookstore and attempt to stay in touch in order to answer the question to their ten-year-long debate with “yes.”
Of course, though, we wouldn’t be watching the movie if things between Harry and Sally were just as simple as that.
What makes this rom-com the best to ever do it is that it is distilled to its purest form– romance and comedy. There are no ground-breaking camera shots, no deep and entrenched back stories. It is just Harry and Sally and it is just the best thing ever. The formula seems too simple, but when we look at the rest of the movies on this list, it is more than out of the ordinary.
