“The Last Of Us” is over two-thirds of the way through its first season, and it has continued to be not only high-quality television, but an excellent video game adaptation.
Episodes 4-6 take Joel and Ellie further across the country as they continue on their respective journeys. Ellie’s journey is to get to a Firefly base to research her mysterious immunity and Joel’s to Wyoming to find his long-lost brother. They also encounter the different types of societies growing in the wake of the apocalypse, ranging from thriving communes to …whatever Kansas City has become.
While the earlier third of the season has been criticized by some for being relatively light on zombies for a zombie show, episode five more than makes up for it. No spoilers here, but be prepared for an explosive surprise.
For the faint-hearted — the violence does not let up. Nor do the explicit depictions of child death, and a suicide by gunshot occurs on-screen, although the camera pans away from the ensuing gore. Rather than being simply gratuitous, these scenes serve to enhance the brutality of the show’s premise. As one character utters in a scene, “kids die, they die everyday.”
Speaking of kids, the show further explores the dynamic between Joel and Ellie as it gradually develops into a complex — and complicated — father-daughter relationship. Joel is still reeling from the loss of his daughter at the beginning of the apocalypse, as well as feelings of inadequacy, questioning himself if he is really capable of taking care of Ellie. Ellie herself grapples with letting herself care for Joel after losing nearly everyone in her life.
All in all, the rest of the season is gearing up to end with a bang and hopes for the green-lit second season are high. However, the high quality is not the only trend that may continue for the show — expect more controversy.
The third episode was review-bombed as it focused on the love story between two men. The seventh and latest episode is the lowest-rated of the season for depicting Ellie’s attraction to women. The diversity within the show is something to be celebrated, but it has drawn accusations of being “too woke,” despite much of it being already originally present within the source material.
“The Last Of Us” is available to stream exclusively through HBO Max. New episodes drop every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST, with two more episodes left in the season. The first episode is available to stream for free on the show’s HBO Max webpage. Fans can satisfy their show cravings between episodes by listening to the official companion podcast, which is hosted by Troy Baker, the voice actor for Joel in the games.
