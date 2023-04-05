Well, well, well. If there’s one thing about me, I’m going to use every single platform I have to talk about wrestling. It was quite a weekend on “the grandest stage of them all,” WrestleMania. WWE went back to Hollywood for this event for the first time since 2005 … and they lived up to the hype.
WrestleMania 39 was extremely successful from a fan standpoint and just from reading the numbers — over 161,000 fans were in attendance of the live event per the total attendance record announced both nights at WrestleMania — and WWE gathered more than 500 million views across all social media platforms during and after the event as of last night, when Triple H, the chief content officer of WWE, discussed ‘Mania’s success on Raw.
There were fifteen total matches throughout the two night show, with Mania running from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and from 8-11:30 p.m. on Sunday. There were two hours of kickoff shows beforehand an NXT premium live event from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. That’s a lot of content to sift through and a lot of time spent glued to a screen. So, the only way to make all that time worth it — other than my happiness at the various outcomes – is to review the event from start to finish and award each match some stars, Dave Meltzer style.
We’ll start with Stand & Deliver, the premium live event for NXT that happened first this weekend. NXT is the developmental brand for WWE. How I explain it to people is “the wrestlers on this show are good enough for TV, but they’re not good enough to make it on the main shows YET.” Some of these superstars are as young as 19, like Thea Hail, or as old as their mid-30s. Their age doesn’t matter, but their role does — these people are still developing into main event superstars.
Apparently their business model is still developing, too, because if there’s one gripe I have about NXT after this weekend, it’s that they held a match on the kickoff show without telling me. I turn on my TV an hour early and lo and behold — there it is — Chase U and Schism in the middle of an 8-person match.
Chase U vs. Schism – Chase U wins. 3/5 stars.
I’m indifferent to this match. It was on the preshow, it was fun to watch. Tyler Bate did a great job, but that’s expected of the youngest ever and inaugural NXT UK Champion. André Chase led his team to success per usual, but his role was relatively minor compared to his Chase U students, Thea Hail and Duke Hudson. Thea Hail is an energetic sprite in the wrestling business and her ability is applaudable if you consider her age — she’s 19 years old and already performing regularly on television. Her feud with Ava Raine, a member of the Schism and the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has been a driving force of this storyline for over a month. Duke Hudson was the other driving force in this match: he has been questioning Chase U for over a month now, wondering if they are a legitimate university and if what they do matters. For a moment in this match, he aligned himself with Schism in a shocking turn of events, but luckily for Chase U, it was all a ploy. This match was entertaining to watch, but nothing to write home about.
6-Woman Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Championship – Indi Hartwell wins. 4/5 stars.
I thought this match was incredibly entertaining, but that’s expected when it comes to a ladder match. All of the women in this bout gave it their all. Roxanne Perez was defending her championship after a few weeks away following a collapse in the ring, Gigi Dolin was trying to break away from her tag-team roots and win the big one — she was squandered by her former partner during the match—, Valkyria was performing in her first PLE match, Zoey Stark proved yet again that she is one of the toughest women in the business and Tiffany Stratton proved that she has the star power to be a great contender for the championship in the coming weeks. The winner, of course, was Indi Hartwell — she has been a major player in the NXT women’s division since 2019 and this is her first singles championship. It was a beautiful moment and her reunion with her on-screen husband Dexter Lumis made the crowd cheer just that little bit louder after her win.
Triple Threat Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship – Gallus retains. 3/5 stars.
I enjoyed this match. There was never really a chance for the other teams of the Creed Brothers and Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. I’ve grown impartial to Lorenzo, as he trained to wrestle right here in Knoxville and his relationship with D’Angelo is fun to watch – I can never tell if they’re just best friends who are mob affiliates or if they secretly have a thing for each other. I’m pretty sure they’re just best friends, but I like to pretend that they’re playing some long-term friends-to-lovers type romance.
Anyway, after Joe Coffey returned to help his Gallus brothers retain their titles, there was no question about who would win.
Fatal 5-Way for the North American Championship – Wes Lee retains. 4.5/5 stars.
I wrote this in my own blog post about the event, but the men in this match were meant to wrestle each other. Axiom, Dragon Lee and Wes Lee all have similar styles, and their matches are interesting to watch. They were meant to wrestle each other. Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh are the same — their feud is a long-term game, and they are truly each other’s equal. In the end, I wanted Axiom to win, but I think Wes Lee proved himself as an incredible champion during this match.
Unsanctioned Match – Johnny Gargano def. Grayson Waller. 3.5/5 stars.
Another solid match — there’s not much to say about it. There were extreme elements, there was a short-term feud coming to fruition and Grayson Waller stole the show yet again. Both these men made this match something worth watching and I applaud that.
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre def. Kiana James and Fallon Henley. 3/5 stars.
Good match. I’m indifferent. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre have a great gimmick right now with their culty stuff and all Fallon and Kiana have are arguments. I won’t get into it, but their storyline has far too many boy troubles for me to care about. The women delivered in this match, and I can’t wait to see how the title change plays out.
NXT Championship Match – Carmelo Hayes def. Bron Breakker. 4/5 stars.
Bron Breakker is one of the longest reigning champions in NXT history, and he lost his title on Saturday. That was shocking enough, but the display of respect in passing the torch to Carmelo Hayes made me want to cheer with the crowd. It was a good match — a little typical, with a ref bump and a tap-out that went unseen — but good nonetheless. I hope to see Breakker move up to the main roster soon, following this loss.
Finally, the main event — the first night of WrestleMania swept the floor compared to the second night and you’ll see why. It was star studded, it was match after match and good things came to fruition.
United States Championship Match – Austin Theory retains over John Cena. 3.5/5 stars.
If there’s one thing I am, it’s an Austin Theory fan. He’s 25 years old and performed in the first main roster match of the weekend with one of his childhood heroes. Though he’s a villain at the moment and totally hates Cena in kayfabe — aka the term for “wrestling is fake and the characters are actually people with lives” —, I cannot imagine how exciting and rewarding this match was for Theory. To defeat one of the greatest United States Champions of all time, your childhood hero, the reason you got into wrestling? It’s unfathomable, but it happened. It was a good match, silly at times and entertaining all around. Cena looked a little worse for wear, but he’s not in the same shape he was in when he was a full-time megastar. Plus, he’s getting older — life is hard for athletes when they get older.
Fatal 4-Way: Men’s Tag-Team Match – The Street Profits def. Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Alpha Academy, and the Viking Raiders. 4/5 stars.
This match had no right being as entertaining as it was. It was evident that all these men are insanely talented athletes as well as entertainers. The Street Profits earned their victory, though the other teams put up a very tough fight.
Celebrity Match (1 of 2) – Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul. 2.75/5 stars.
I’ve mostly taken stars away from this match because I am a Logan Paul hater. It was a fine wrestling match and Seth Rollins finally picked up another WrestleMania win — it’s just a shame that it was over such a lackluster opponent.
6-Woman Tag Match – Becky Lynch, Lita, Trish Stratus def. Damage CTRL — Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai. 3/5 stars.
It was a fine match — honestly, it was just a reason to get Becky Lynch and the Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus onto the WrestleMania card. This match easily could have happened on Raw and I would have enjoyed it.
Father vs. Son Match – Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio. 3.5/5 stars.
I disagree with the booking of this match — this win doesn’t do anything for Rey Mysterio except set up another match with his son at future premium live events. He’s already a Hall of Famer — inducted this year — and his son needs a push way more than he does.
Also, Bad Bunny was there.
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match – Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair. 4.5/5 stars.
If any match was perfect at WrestleMania this year, it was this one. I’m simply wary of handing out 5 star matches unless I’m blown away.
Rhea Ripley has been deserving of a championship for years and this is the kind of long-term storytelling that pays off. Three years ago, Ripley lost her NXT Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, and how she has finally redeemed herself. These women are powerful and talented and their abilities were highlighted by the other person in every aspect of this bout. This match took the cake.
Surprise Match – Pat McAfee def. The Miz. 0.5/5 stars.
Fun to see Pat again — didn’t need to happen.
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match – Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens def. The Usos. 4/5 stars.
For at least five minutes after this match, my mouth remained open after the initial jaw dropping win of SZ and KO. If you want to see long-term storytelling, there’s no better place to start than the story of SZ and KO: they have been best friends for 20+ years, best men for each other at their weddings and were recently reunited after an almost year-long split. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens both fell to Roman Reigns at the last PLEs, Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble respectively, but together, they defeated the tag team champions after a record-setting reign. It was shocking.
Now for Night 2.
Singles Match – Brock Lesnar def. Omos. 1/5 stars.
It happened. Omos got some offense, then Brock blew him out of the water and got the win. Typical Brock Lesnar match. Shouldn’t have happened at WrestleMania.
Fatal 4-Way: Women’s Tag Team – Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi and Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. 3/5 stars.
Like other women’s matches on this card, these women clearly gave this match their all. They wanted to make it a match for the ages and they did. There was comedy, there were impressive spots, there were relatively few botches, and I was captivated. It makes sense that Rousey and Baszler won. Both women are tough and with the WWE/UFC merger that was made official yesterday, this might signal a bridge of the gap between the two companies.
Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship – Gunther retains over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. 4/5 stars.
Gunther is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion since 1988. He is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion behind the Honky Tonk Man, who held the belt for 454 days. No one has beaten that reign and, honestly, Gunther might have a chance. I will admit that I was pulling for Sheamus — I want him to be a Grand Slam champion so bad — but I love watching all of these men wrestle. They’re good at what they do — this match could’ve gone any way and I would have been happy with its outcome.
Raw Women’s Championship Match – Bianca Belair retains over Asuka. 3.5/5 stars.
Bianca Belair is certainly a hometown hero for Knoxville and UT. I was pulling for her all the way, knowing that there was a good chance she could lose. Asuka is a massively challenging opponent with tons of athleticism in her own right, as well as her style of wrestling, which comes from growing up in Japan and learning to wrestle there.
But here’s the thing: Belair retained and extended her year-long reign, so I hope to see her in May for the Smackdown episode that will air from Thompson-Boling.
Surprise Match(es) – Snoop Dogg def. The Miz after Shane McMahon blows his quads. 2/5 stars.
The Miz was understandably upset at his co-host of WrestleMania — “the Dogg-father of WrestleMania” — for springing a match on him last night, to which Snoop replied, “Do you want to do it again?”
Shane McMahon, the son of Vince McMahon, made a surprise return to fight the Miz in this spot, but only got a few punches in before legitimately hurting himself. Snoop Dogg managed to bring the match to an end, thinking on his feet and attacking Miz in the confusion over McMahon’s condition. Snoop picked up the win and though I love the Miz, it was definitely one of the funnier parts of the night.
Hell In A Cell Match – Edge def. “The Demon” Finn Bálor. 4/5 stars.
In this match, we saw the return of my favorite incarnation of Finn Bálor — the Demon. He paints himself with black, red, purple and white paint and makes himself into an art form. It’s amazing. This match also marked the return of Edge’s former vampire persona: Brood Edge. The match was violent, extreme and even left a massive gash on Bálor’s head to remember the experience. The match ended after this injury, with the referee deciding that Bálor would not be able to continue, and medical personnel came to stitch him up. It went hard and it was one of my favorite matches of the whole event.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match – Roman Reigns retains over Cody Rhodes. 4.5/5 stars.
Roman Reigns has held the WWE Championship for 947+ days as I write this. This is the longest reign since Hulk Hogan in 1988. Do you want my complete honesty?
Roman Reigns should have lost.
Long-term storytelling is great. Reigns is massively successful, if only because he’s defended the same championship for three straight WrestleManias. He is the first person ever to accomplish that.
And yet, he should have lost. Cody Rhodes was his greatest challenger yet and Rhodes would have been the first person in his very famous family to win the WWE Championship. He was going to do it for his father, “the American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, and for his older half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, who performed in WWE as “Goldust.” He was going to finish the story.
And he was squashed by a typical interference finish. Solo Sikoa, the younger cousin of Reigns, interfered in this match while the referee wasn’t looking so that Reigns could pick up the win. Reigns has not won a championship match cleanly in what feels like forever and no matter the stipulation, the family always finds a way to skew Reigns’ odds in his favor.
I am tired of Roman Reigns’ title reign and I am not the only one that feels this way.
Overall, WrestleMania was a hit despite its rough finish. In the coming weeks, I look forward to the storylines that WWE will create in order to get content for WrestleMania 40 next year.
