The Irish played a significant part in Knoxville’s foundation, and St. Patrick’s Day has been part of the fabric of city life since the 1850s. While the Irish influence is less pronounced nowadays, there were once entirely Irish neighborhoods in Knoxville, including an “Irish Town” along what is now Magnolia Avenue. This March 17, raise a toast to those long-forgotten days and keep an eye out for these festivities. More fun events can be found through the Visit Knoxville event calendar.
All events are taking place on Friday, March 17, unless stated otherwise.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 7 PM at the intersection of Hall of Fame Drive and Howard Baker Jr. Avenue. The parade will then travel down Gay Street and conclude at Depot Avenue. This year’s Grand Marshal is comedian Leanne Morgan, who was set to assume the role in the 2020 parade prior to its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Creekside St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
The Creekside Food Truck Park is hosting a weekend-long celebration that will include live music, Irish cuisine and drinks specials at its permanent restaurant. Local jazz outfit Cindi Alpert and the Groove will be performing on Friday night, and some of Knoxville’s premier food trucks, such as CJ’s Tacos and Knox Bodegas, will be there as well.
The location features both indoor and outdoor seating. It is also pet-friendly.
St. Hat Trick’s Night with the Ice Bears
The Knoxville Ice Bears face off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night at 7:35 PM at the Civic Coliseum. There will be a pregame beer garden, as well as a variety of themed activities. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl
Crawl With US takes the uncertainty out of going out on holidays by coordinating bar crawls across the United States. The system is simple: participants buy vouchers that grant them access to all sorts of specials at participating bars, including discounted food and drinks. This month’s crawl will take partygoers to some of the best of Knoxville’s nightlife scene, including Tommy Trent’s Sports Saloon and Preservation Pub.
For more information, visit the crawl’s Eventbrite page. Those interested can earn up to two free tickets by inviting friends through Facebook.
Knox Shamrock Fest + Lucky Kidney Run (March 19)
The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation (ETKF) is hosting a day-long celebration at the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn. The festival features traditional Irish crafts, treats and live music, as well as a variety of other fun activities for the whole family. The event is still looking for volunteers, and those interested can sign up through Volunteer East Tennessee.
There will also be a charity run occurring alongside the festival, which will include a 6k and a one-mile walk. Participants have the option of completing the events in-person, as well as virtually. Money raised in this run goes towards benefiting ETKF, which provides affordable treatments and improves the life of patients in the region living with kidney disease.
