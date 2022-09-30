Parker Frost, a middle-aged “concert junkie,” visits on average 50 to 60 concerts a year and has found everything wrong with concert venues to create an ideal event center of his own.
Frost envisioned a seamless concert experience starting from Downtown Knoxville. He pictured college students being able to walk about Market Square for food and then wanting to continue their evening at a concert venue.
In 2020, Frost was looking to take a very large property — what used to be a drive-in in 1947, then a farmers’ market which had not been in use in the last 15 years — and turn it into a new addition to the entertainment culture in Knoxville.
“What does Knoxville need, right?” Frost said. “I’ve lived here since ‘97 and there’s never been an outdoor event center. So that’s what we’re trying to bring to life. But it’s not successful without patrons, so getting people to come out and support is the most important thing.”
River Breeze Event Center opened in East Knoxville, which is an area that is beginning to appeal to more patrons and becoming a popular location. Frost said he’s seen stores in proximity to the venue flourish since the event center opened.
Upon entering, much like a music festival, there are wrist bracelets that allow cashless payments for food and the bar area as well as an optional PIN number if someone loses their bracelet.
“People seem to love it,” Frost said. “It’s a big festival model but not a typical venue model.”
The venue also wants to support local food and drink companies by hosting them at events. Knoxville’s Schulz Braü Brewery is one of the companies partnered with the venue.
“When we came out here (visiting the venue), there was like, nothing,” Ben Oliver, sales manager of Schulz Braü Brewery, said. “But we just kinda believed in the vision they had and thought it was something that Knoxville needed and was ready for, and that it was a great opportunity for us.”
In addition, Frost never wanted someone to wait in line for food, drinks or for the bathroom, especially while a concert is going on.
“They’ve been great with letting us set up lights in the beer garden area, it’s really comfortable back there,” Oliver said. “And just the point of sales with the wrist bands is phenomenally quick. Everything’s grab and go.”
The concerts are also conveniently earlier in the evening, so when it’s over, people can resume their plans back at the Square while the night is still young or get home in time for work the next day.
River Breeze integrated shuttle routes from Market Square, Publix at the University Commons, Barley’s in the Old City, State Street Garage and most recently, Food City in East Knoxville. That way, concert goers wouldn’t have to worry about transportation or driving after a night out.
Though the center was held back a year from COVID-19, Frost says by next year they are planning on having more than just concerts. BBQ festivals, auto shows, weddings and even sell hotel packages for concert events for those that are coming from out of town are all in the foreseeable future.
To celebrate its opening, River Breeze is hosting a “Fridays in Fall” concert series with a variety of bands.
Coming up, there is a “Beat Bama Pep Rally” event on Oct. 14, which is free admission.
The Head and The Heart will be performing at River Breeze on Fri. Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. General admission is $46 and a VIP section is offered for private seating at $81. General Admission for other River Breeze events vary.
Blackberry Smoke will also be performing at the venue on Friday Oct. 28.
For more information on future events, visit https://www.goriverbreeze.com/ and their Facebook or Instagram page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.