“Past Lives” details the relationship of childhood friends Na Young and Hae Sung and the uncertainty of their connection once Na Young – renamed Nora – moves from South Korea to Canada. After years of sporadic contact via video and phone calls, Hae Sung visits a now-married Nora in New York, and the two are reunited for a week full of explorations of identity, the preservation of love and the obsessions around the “what-if.”
What immediately differentiates “Past Lives” from other movies within the genre is its notably small cast. There are only three characters ever depicted on screen at length: Hae Sung, Nora and her husband Arthur.
This simplification coats the story with a sense of ease, as the audience is gently invited into the new situation created by Hae Sung’s visit, elevating the weight of the seemingly small conflict presented. It quiets the world for a brief moment, shrinking the vastness of New York City into a small reality unique to just the three characters.
Moreover, “Past Lives” captures your attention with its refusal to demand it. Over the course of its 105 minute runtime, the movie is tentative with what it shows the audience, treating every interaction with equal respect in regard to their emotion and intimacy.
The film understands the impermanence of the week Hae Sung has with Nora, and thus you feel the quiet desperation as the two try to rekindle the semblance of a friendship they are determined not to outgrow.
The tragic inevitability – the looming reality that his visit must end – drives Hae Sung and Nora from the stasis of awkwardness into assertiveness as they come to question the difference and possible incompatibility of their lives.
The quietude of “Past Lives” drives the film. It is unafraid to allow conversations to melt into uncomfortable silences or to show characters simply going for a walk without a word between them.
The film touches on your ability to absorb into the small, clunky moments of Hae Sung and Nora’s day out together, of Arthur and Hae Sung’s first interaction, of the three all trying to navigate a conversation over dinner.
Much of what is communicated to the audience is the silence itself, as the urge to speak is just as much a part of the conversation as spoken words are. The film takes its time, elongating both the peaceful and the uneasy to capture all that cannot be said.
Where the simplification of the script could be mislabeled as impersonal, “Past Lives” utilizes this in its avoidance of grandeur. There are no tone-deaf dramatics. Instead, the actions and dialogue respect the characters. The conflict lies not in what happens with Hae Sung and Nora, but rather how they come to understand what hasn’t happened and what never can.
A key component of “Past Lives’” story is the exploration of fate, or how the characters cope with the turnout of their lives apart from one another and the tragic, persistent curiosity surrounding what could have been.
We as people aren’t complicated, and “Past Lives” delves into the agonizing simplicity of what we justify, what we love and, ultimately, what we must let go of. It taps into the very human conundrum of existing in a world where every opportunity is ready and fleeting, sending us flying blindly and happily into tomorrow just before we’ve had a chance to hold onto anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.