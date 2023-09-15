After over four years of waiting, fans were delighted at the release of the Irish musician Hozier's third studio album on Aug. 18, 2023. With 16 tracks and a little over an hour run time, Hozier takes his listeners through the descent Dante underwent in Inferno as if he were the poet Virgil.
“De Selby (Part 1)” and “De Selby (Part 2)” split the beginning of the journey into two distinct parts. “De Selby (Part 1)” feels like it is being played from a short distance away and “De Selby (Part 2)” takes us through the fire and brimstone at the beginning of Dante’s venture. Overall, these two songs usher in a sense of old-world fantasy and set the album up for a successful descent. 6/10
“First Time” is the first circle of hell: limbo, the place for those whose only crime was lacking baptism. It basks in simplicity and it feels like something you could listen to while cooking in the kitchen. The comparison of a first kiss and drinking from the river Lethe is very sweet and fitting for the song. 7/10
Representative of the second circle, Lust, “Francesa” is the exact opposite and immediately delves into passion with the first chorus describing the draw felt toward the woman. The ending minute of the song invokes a sense of all-consuming love as there is a pleasurable cacophony of sounds that invoke an eros or agape type of love. “I, Carrion (Icarian)” comparatively is peaceful with graceful swells of music and vocals. The song itself soars and falls as Icarus did and reaffirms a sense of an enduring love that can survive even the greatest of calamities. 7.5/10
“Eat Your Young” is undeniably circle three, Gluttony. The title itself is a reference to “A Modest Proposal” by Jonathan Swift who satirically suggested solving the famine Ireland was enduring by consuming infants. It lathers on a healthy dose of social commentary as it references racial violence, global war and the overall apathy the rich feel toward the poor. On first listen, this song was likely to be skipped simply because it was not the typical fantasy musical Hozier is known for. 5/10
Hozier doesn’t spend much time in circle four, Greed, and it almost comes across as an air of indifference toward it in “Damage Gets Done.” Even though it featured Brandi Carlile, it just couldn’t make the song compelling enough to listen to on its own, only when listening to the entirety of the album. 4/10
“Who We Are,” on the other hand, is representative of circle five, wrath, and demonstrates how isolating anger can feel. The melodic vocalization paired with some background percussion at about two and a half minutes in really provides the listener with a small sense of rage. It really stands out from the rest of the songs thus far as it combines more of a modern feel with elements of otherworldliness. 9/10
“Song of Nyx” is representative of the descent into the City of Dis, which houses heretics, violent criminals and fraud. This song pumps up the sense of otherworldliness without any comprehensible lyrics. 8/10
“All Things End” is circle six for heretics and utilizes a chorus of voices as though it is being sung in a church. Hozier doesn’t linger long here and moves onto the seventh circle fast. 6/10
“To Someone From a Warmer Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe)” focuses on circle seven, violence, which is divided into three parts. It feels like this song dials into violence against yourself and it seems like Hozier takes the direction of the song into violence against a partner. Overall, the song involved a good deal of belting, though inspired introspection. 7/10
“Butchered Tongue” remains in circle seven, but focuses the section on violence against God and his creations. Hozier speaks specifically about the violence Ireland endured from England, language and the loss of culture. Irish lyrics reappear in a strikingly mournful, personal way. 8/10
“Anything But” establishes itself in circle eight, fraud, in a rather unusual way. It is shockingly upbeat after the previous track and follows a structure of contradictions. A line is tossed out declaring one thing, only to disavow it in the next. The melodic belts lend themselves to the overall composition of the song. 8/10
“Abstract (Psychopomp)” remains in circle eight for slightly longer, focusing on the fear of being fraudulent to oneself. As a student, this speaks volumes and reaffirms that it is normal to feel that fear. I find this song to be another one I return to frequently. 9/10
“Unknown / Nth” is the final step in Dante’s descent, circle nine, betrayal. In true Hozier fashion, he focuses his narrative around a relationship that has problems. The song truly encapsulates everything that Hozier is and is one of his best. Hozier willingly volunteers his heart to his partner and expects injury, but doesn’t shy away from it simply as he knows it will be worth it. It is my personal favorite on the track as it mirrors “First Time” in its simplicity, though it is the last, coldest circle of hell. 10/10
“First Light” is the final track and for good reason as it focuses on Dante after his journey. It asserts that he is no longer the same person he was before and neither are we. It invites whatever may come and doesn’t shy away from it. It ends the album on a high note. 8/10
Overall, it feels as though “Unreal Earth” is quintessential Hozier and was well worth the wait.
