On the far corner of campus, extending long beyond Ped Walkway and deep into the UT Institute of Agriculture is the Pendergrass Library. Accessible from the College of Veterinary Medicine’s new Teaching and Learning Center, Pendergrass is a welcoming book nook for students, faculty and staff from all of UT and the state of Tennessee.
Study rooms for quiet study and group study as well as a computer lab are available. Pendergrass also offers access to 3D printing and poster printing. There is a slew of loanable technology available for students as well, including laptops, chargers, calculators, every cable you could dream of and more. If the walk to the agriculture campus isn’t enough of a sweat for you, you can get a workout in with the recently added bicycle desk and treadmill desk for an active study session.
Manager of Public Services and Operations at Pendergrass Library Samantha Ward shared what makes Pendergrass different from the other UT Libraries locations.
“Each UT Libraries location is great and has so much to offer. One of the things that is unique about Pendergrass is our collection which is built around agriculture and veterinary medicine,” Ward said. “In addition to scholarly resources on those topics, we also have materials on gardening, flower arranging and pet care as well as a whole collection of cookbooks.”
Additionally, Pendergrass has a Leisure Reading collection that includes current fiction and nonfiction titles.
“We try to select books that represent a diversity of genres and perspectives,” Ward said. “You can find everything from short stories to fantasy novels, thrillers to romance in the collection. We hope to have something for every reader, and if you don’t know what to read, just ask.”
Pendergrass is also one of two locations with a Seed Library where all are welcome to take a seed from vegetables, fruits, herbs or flowers.
If the walk to Pendergrass is too far, but you still want to get working on your garden, get busy in the kitchen or read the latest and greatest in sci-fi, you can also place a request in OneSearch to borrow a book from Pendergrass and pick it up at another library for your convenience.
However, going to Pendergrass is well worth the travel to attend the regular promotions events related to the leisure reading collections. These events highlight different types of books within the library and show readers titles they may have never heard of before.
A previous event included a feature of Black authors to celebrate Black History Month. More recently, Pendergrass held a Love Your Library event for Valentine's Day which induced a “Sweeten Your Day with a Story” to feature love stories in the leisure reading section.
“Reading really has the ability to transport you to another world — it allows you to walk in someone else’s shoes, if only in your imagination,” Ward said. “For book lovers, there’s nothing like falling into a good story, and our leisure reading events and promotions help to connect readers with the books that they’ll love.”
If you need a place to start, Ward identified the most popular titles as of late to be “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin, “Exiles” by Ashley and Leslie Saunders and “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave.
Freshman Hannah Buchanan, a certified booklover, is studying English with a concentration in literature and enjoys the peace of the Pendergrass Library.
“I like it for solo studying,” Buchanan said. “(The leisure reading section) is so cute.”
As for the walk, it’s one of Buchanan’s favorite parts of the experience.
“I love the walk. You can appreciate it on your own. It’s must less crowded than the rest of campus, and you can just get that alone time,” Buchanan said. “When you’re walking to Pendergrass, you get that nice decompressing time before you get to work.”
So, if you’ve spent too many sleepless nights in Hodges Library, maybe it’s time for a change of scenery. If so, Pendergrass Library is the place to be.
“We have a great team of faculty, staff and student library assistants who can help with your research, answer EndNote questions, troubleshoot technology issues and everything in between,” Ward said.
If you are looking to explore Pendergrass for the first time, you might want to head over on March 27 for Game Night at 7 p.m. in the library’s Group Study area. Additionally, Pendergrass hosts a comprehensive Destress for Success event around finals week each semester with activities, arts and crafts, games and, of course, coffee and snacks. More information will be posted on Destress for Success as exam season nears.
