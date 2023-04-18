As part of the creative writing series, UT graduate from the creative writing program and Knoxville native Monica Brashears had a homecoming of sorts in the Hodges Library Lindsay Young Auditorium. Brashears returned to Knoxville as a published author to do a reading from her debut novel “House of Cotton.”
“It feels really good to be home,” Brashears said.
Brashears had an eager audience, a reading that had everyone in the chairs of the Lindsay Young Auditorium leaning closer to the front, she told the beginning of an intense, image-filled and sometimes funny story.
Brashears explained that she learned through studying poetry how to write what she knows, taking inspiration from a place of emotion and lived experience. The Knoxville native wrote, in part, about the suffocating lack of life, boredom and stagnancy that heavily lingers in the small-town south.
A southern Gothic with crafty undertones of social commentary and riddled with a mixture of created and existing southernisms and personal sentiments, Brashears’s story follows Magnolia Brown, a broke, 19-year-old, stuck and “a victim of rural tragedy.” That is until a stranger named Cotton comes to the gas station Magnolia works at — Brashears shared that for a time she worked at the Shell gas station on the strip — and offers her a modeling job at his family’s funeral home. Of course, however, things are not quite as they seem.
MFA candidate Josie Tolin and an appreciate reader of House of Cotton Tolin cited a rave review from the New York Times, calling the “‘an ever deepening pool of eariness and tension.’”
“The sinister roots of the world Magnolia inhabits tighten a chokehold as the story progresses, pulling the reader in,” Tolin said. “... A subversion of expectations which speaks to Brashear’s masterful storytelling abilities,” Tolin said.
Tolin described the fantastic character Brashears created in Magnolia as having “unflappable self knowledge.”
“Our faith in Magnolia is unfaltering, true,” Tolin said. “Magnolia is indeed a character with a heart of gold, someone I would follow absolutely anywhere.”
Appalachian herself, Brashears’s story is filled with Knoxville and the rhythmic foundations of folktales she grew up with. A style that came naturally to her, and then a decision she put intentional effort into upon second edits of her story.
Beyond the reading, Brashears shared the process of writing, when she learned the power of not just words, but delivery of them. She also shared her experience with the phases of editing and publishing, even discussing what went into the design and decision process of picking out a cover for her debut novel.
Though, Brashears qualified each anecdote to let the crowd know that her experience was unique compared to what is typical in the writing and publishing world. A first draft that took her just a month to finish and an editing process that took six months, she explained the obsession and urgency she felt towards her project.
“It was exhausting… Sitting with a novel is a commitment,” Brashears said. “A lot of psychological games play into it. I thought I knew. Then it was a lot of discovery.
The journey of discovering the voice in the novel began when she revisited an abandoned short story from her undergraduate time at UT. Taking a look at it again for a flash fiction piece while working towards her MFA at Syracuse University, she realized it could become a novel.
As far as what is to come next for Brashears and after “House of Cotton,” Brashears joked about the potential of a sequel and her interest in the concept of revision and republishing.
