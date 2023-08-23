McClung Museum opened a new exhibition on Friday, Aug. 18 titled “In Conversation: Will Wilson.” The exhibition is an exploration of Native American identity through portraits by Will Wilson, a Diné (Navajo) artist and photographer. It creates a dialogue between the history of the Native American experience and their current existence.
McClung received this exhibit through a foundation called Art Bridges, a foundation associated with the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Crystal Bridges, located in Bentonville, Arkansas, was founded by Alice Walton in 2011. Art Bridges was founded in 2017 to expand access to American art across the country.
The semester-long exhibition was curated by Mindy Besaw and Ashley Holland and organized by Crystal Bridges. Besaw is curator of American art and director of fellowships and research at Crystal Bridges, and Holland is Art Bridge’s associate curator.
Catherine Shteynberg, McClung’s assistant director and curator of exhibitions, noted that Art Bridges often brings exhibitions to museums that have strategic reasons for showing them.
McClung’s 2023-26 strategic plan notes three primary communities they seek to develop relationships with — one of them being Native Nation Communities.
"One of our missions at the McClung is to more broadly reflect the diversity of our community,” Shteynberg said. “This is our first exhibition that's a solo show of a Native American artist, so we're really proud about that.”
Within the Native Nation Communities, McClung has focused on artists and tribal historic preservation officers within those communities.
“In Conversation: Will Wilson” showcases a Native American artist while confronting the stereotypes of Native communities. Wilson’s photos are shown alongside photographs from Edward Curtis. Curtis is a photographer from the late 19th and early 20th century who photographed the American West and Native American populations. His famous photographs were taken to document Native communities before they died out.
"Once images are made that might be stereotypical, and then are reproduced over and over and over again, they really solidify in our minds sort of being definitional of a community,” Shteynberg said.
McClung used Curtis’ photos in a 2017-18 exhibition called “Northwest Coast Art: A Community of Tradition.” Shteynberg said that their use of the photographs allowed McClung to perpetuate the idea that Native communities are a thing of the past instead of the vibrant communities they are today. Now, they’re working to rewrite that narrative.
Sean Burke, a senior at UT studying museum accessibility and the president of the McClung Student Advisory Board, stressed the responsibility of UT’s non-indigenous population to respect and share the stories of Native people.
"This Will Wilson exhibition is a way for the McClung museum, and also for us students, to constantly engage in that negotiation of the past and the fact that we removed so many people from this land but now are attempting to tell these stories and tell the history and no longer erase the fact that this happened here,” Burke said.
In January, UT was ranked among the top 10 institutions that continue to hold Native American ancestral remains, but the university is currently working to repatriate items through the process of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Many museums have a fraught relationship with Native communities, Shteynberg noted, because they do not consult them or include them in the conversation. She pointed out a motto in McClung's office: Perfect is the enemy of good. Building the relationship with native communities is an ongoing process and trust needs to be cultivated over time.
Part of the way McClung is working to bring UT students and Native communities together is through programming in conjunction with the exhibit. The programs will help to engage students and the larger Knoxville community in Wilson’s art and Native communities.
"We don't want to situate these cultures in the past. We want to show them how they are presently,” Shteynberg said.
