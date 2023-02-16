On Feb. 15, the East Tennessee History Center on South Gay Street hosted local historians Robert J. Booker and Jack Neely in a lecture discussing Black moviegoing experiences from 1907-1963.
Booker, having been born in 1935, experienced segregation firsthand and was even arrested in 1961 during a civil rights protest in Knoxville. Jack Neely, the executive director of the Knoxville History Project, is a popular writer and editor who has become one of Knoxville’s “unofficial” historians.
With this experience in mind, Booker and Neely dove into the history of Knoxville’s historically Black theaters during segregation, with Booker bringing personal anecdotes to a historical context. The lecture relied on digitized content from Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound to serve as conversation-makers between Booker and Neely. The lecture was filmed and acts as a bridge between the current temporary exhibit at “Lights, Camera, East Tennessee!” and Black History Month.
The theater that Booker and Neely discussed the most was the Gem Theater, which was located on East Vine Street and operated as a concert hall/theater from 1913 until 1939 when it was damaged in a fire, then rebuilt as only a cinema until its closure in 1964. The Gem also held wrestling matches, boxing matches, stage shows, and other sporting activities.
Booker distinctly remembers attending this theater with his grandmother at age 8 to see horror movies, age 10 with his mother to see “the movies she liked,” and age 11 on his own. He recalls fondly the fact that he could buy all sorts of concessions (“a cold drink, a candy bar, and a bag of popcorn”) for a quarter.
“Now, you go to see a movie and pay $5 just for popcorn!” Booker said.
The crowd agreed, with one attendee adding, “If that!”
One of the topics that Booker and Neely explored was the depiction of Black people in film during the early 20th century.
“There were white ‘buffoons,’” Neely said. “But the difference was that there weren’t any Black people in heroic roles or in complex dramatic roles.”
The two went onto discuss how more serious, realistic stories about the Black experience weren’t told until about the 1950s.
“Before that time, Blacks were buffoons and chauffeurs and butlers,” Booker said. “People like Mantan Moreland, who starred with Charlie Chan.”
The first Black cinema in Knoxville was opened in 1907 by Cal Johnson. It was called the Lincoln Theater and was located on Central Street, in what is now Old City. It lasted only three or four years, by Neely’s estimate. The lecture provided an early ad for a show at the theater, which, at the bottom of the ad, read: “Reserved seating available for whites.”
“What is always interesting to me is that very last sentence on the bottom of the slide, there. No matter what Blacks were doing in town, any kind of entertainment, they always made sure there were seats reserved for white spectators,” Booker said.
Despite always having seating available for white people, white theaters rarely afforded the same luxury to Black people.
“Well, you know, in 1950, I was a sophomore at Austin High School, and they showed the movie ‘Hamlet’ at the Pike Theater. Somebody in position on the school city board said, ‘Our high school kids ought to see this movie because it’s real Shakespeare. They put a rope up the center aisle and all the Black kids sat on one side of the theater and all the white kids sat on the other side of the theater,” Booker said.
Booker noted that similar setups were applicable in restaurants, other special showings in theaters and in opera houses where famous people, such as Frederick Douglass, were speaking.
“We had a way of sharing, but we did it without mixing,” Booker said.
Other historically Black theaters in Knoxville were the Booker T Theater (also known as the Ritz and the Sunset), the Grand, the Dixie Theater and the Gem Theater. As stated, Booker spent most of his time at the Gem. The place where the Gem used to stand, closest to what is now the Petsafe Downtown Dog Park on Summit Hill Drive and South Central Street, is the beginning of the Robert J. Booker Bridge.
“You know, when they named that bridge for me, I thought about it and said, ‘Gee. This is where I saw my first movie and the Carter-Roberts Drug Store on the other end is where I had my first milkshake. Further up the street was a Carnegie Library where I read my first book.’ It’s quite becoming that they named that bridge after me,” Booker said.
Booker is a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to the history of Knoxville. He speaks firsthand about his experiences before, throughout, and after the Civil Rights Movement. It is so easy to forget that our grandparents and great-grandparents lived through times of harsh discrimination. Learning about the past is an act of learning from the past, and that is incredibly important to do, especially during Black History Month.
If you want to hear Booker speak or learn more about the culture of the 1950s to the 1970s, he has a radio show on WJBE every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. He plays music from those eras and occasionally will feature artists from that era, like when he featured Mamie Smith to talk about her visit to the Gem Theater in 1920.
