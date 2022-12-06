“Lights! Camera! East Tennessee!” is an exhibit in the Rogers-Claussen Feature Gallery in the Museum of East Tennessee History Center on Gay St. This exhibit opened on Nov. 19th and will be open until July 3, 2023. The exhibit follows a chronological timeline of Knoxville’s contributions to film from the 1800s onward.
“The exhibit anticipates the Clarence Brown film festival in July. The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound focuses on this material all the time, supported by the historical society and the McClung collection. This narrative has been in our brains for a while, and now we’ve done it,” John Morton, an audiovisual archivist for the C.M. McClung Historical Collection, said.
When visiting the exhibit, familiar names will be mentioned, such as Clarence Brown, James Agee, Megan Fox, Quentin Tarantino, Johnny Knoxville and Dolly Parton.
“When making this exhibit, we were focused more on casting the nets wider and highlighting people who were more involved with behind-the-scenes roles, like projectionists and theater directors,” Morton said. “If folks come to the exhibit, they’ll see their favorite stars from Knoxville, but they’ll also learn a lot of new things.”
The museum is thorough with their representation of all the different aspects of film in Knoxville. There are informative videos and labels about Knoxville’s lost films, such as “Aunt Sally Visits Knoxville” (1915), itinerant films, industrial films, newsreels, documentaries and home videos. The exhibit takes care to portray the many different types of media that have emerged from Knoxville over the past two centuries.
“People from all over the world come to this museum to see exhibits like these,” Matthew Gramling, a student in the information science program at UT who also works in information services at the museum, said. “This exhibit is drawing a lot of interest.”
Not only does this exhibit highlight the history of Knoxville’s relationship with film, but it also focuses on the social side of the film industry for its audience. There is a section about “Blue Laws,” which said that some businesses and places of entertainment would have to restrict their hours – most notably on Sundays for the Christian day of worship. These laws were passed in 1891 but were repealed beginning in 1943. The first film to be shown in Knoxville after this repeal was “Never Say Goodbye” (1947) in the Tennessee Theatre.
The exhibit discusses the popularity of film – how movie theaters were a main social hub for decades but most notably in the 1940s.
“American theater attendance peaked at 90,000,000 people (or 63% of the population) going to the movies each week in 1946,” one of the informative labels in the exhibit said.
Because of the popularity of movie theaters, Knoxville was home to many cinemas such as the past Capri Cinema 70, the Pike Theatre, The Picto and the Regal Cinemas that moviegoers attend today.
Even social movements are documented, such as the stand-ins that took place from 1959 to 1963 in Knoxville’s theaters, organized with the hope of desegregating the cinemas. Activists such as Robert J. Booker, a historian who was interviewed for this exhibit about his time going to the movies under Jim Crow laws and the integration of theaters, refused to leave theaters when they were denied tickets and continued protesting the segregation of the time.
Similarly, but along different lines, Knoxville even had its own “iteration of concerned community members,” according to Morton, highlighted in a section of the exhibit about the Board of Film Censors.
Knoxville has a rich history within the film industry and this exhibit portrays it to viewers well.
“The great thing about this exhibit is that we use technology to reformat and digitalize content so that we can show the relationship between Knoxville and film rather than just tell people about it,” Morton said. “Movies are rich and theater experiences are immersive and transporting… we relied on physical artifacts to trace the history and I don’t foresee that going extinct. It’s important to highlight our history.”
“Hopefully in the weeks leading up to the film festival, we’ll have local professionals and experts coming to talk at the exhibit. That will be really interesting, but it’s still in the works,” Morton said.
The relationship between Knoxville and the film industry is much deeper than the average Knoxvillian realizes, which is evident after attending this exhibit. There is so much information to be learned and the museum’s organization and passion for this project created an atmosphere with original artifacts and information that piques the interest of those who come to see the exhibit.
