Celebrated actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The stop is part of his “Reality Check” tour.
Hart’s management announced an eight-stop extension to the tour on Monday, September 12.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. EST and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. There are multiple tiers of VIP packages available, which all include access to a pre-show lounge, red carpet entry to the event and a crowd-free merchandise shopping experience. The two highest tiers also include an NFT, which will be redeemable 24 hours after the show. None of the VIP packages include interaction with the artist.
Those interested in attending should familiarize themselves with Thompson-Boling Arena policies, especially its clear bag and alcohol policies.
In an interesting move, use of mobile phones will not be allowed in the performance space. Guests will be asked to secure their phones in Yondr pouches, and mobile phone usage will only be allowed in restricted areas. Anybody seen using their phone in an unauthorized space will be escorted out of the venue.
Yondr pouches lock when guests enter an event and can only be unlocked when they exit the space. The technology, which debuted in 2014, has been used by other artists for their performances, including Childish Gambino and The Lumineers. It has also seen use in schools, libraries and courtrooms across the country.
Artists who choose to use the Yondr pouches at their performances argue that a cell phone free environment boosts enjoyment and participation.
“The focus and the crowds are so much better and so much more attentive,” “Saturday Night Live” comedian Michael Che said in a testimonial posted to the Yondr site. “It’s different. It’s night and day.”
However, some have raised concerns over safety. There have been several incidents of violence and terrorism at performance venues around the world and being able to communicate with loved ones outside is a priority for many potential attendees.
“I would not go,” senior Sophia Sparks said. “If I need to use my phone, I’m going to use it. If my family messaged me about something, I’d want to be able to check and see if everything was ok without being afraid of being kicked out.”
Senior Mollie Chambers also agreed with Sparks on the phone-free policy.
“I also wouldn’t attend,” Chambers said. “It’s scary and off-putting he’s not allowing phones.”
Hart is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today. His last tour, the 2017 “Irresponsible” tour, sold out several prominent venues across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. He has been nominated for two Grammy awards for his comedy albums and two Primetime Emmys for his film and TV work.
His recent work includes providing the voice for Ace the Bat-Hound in the 2022 movie “DC League of Super-Pets” and playing Roland in the upcoming “Borderlands” movie based on the video game franchise.
