From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the International House held its annual festival on Pedestrian Walkway. Hundreds of students crowded the area scoping out fresh foods from around the world.
Flags of different countries and posters describing each nationality and lifestyle filled the walkway. Signs about various cultures, foods and henna tattoos were strung across almost every booth.
The thumping of eccentric music and organized dancing filled the atmosphere followed by intermittent cheering. With about 10 different performances happening throughout the day ranging from tango to flamenco, there is certainly something for everyone.
Students and faculty can watch and enjoy performances or even be a part of them as they learn short step-by-step tutorials on how to salsa dance.
“Everyone is welcome,” Lauren Wood, director of the International House, said.
But that isn’t all the festival has to offer. The International House is here to not only help international students meet other students, but to help American students become more aware of other cultures.
Wood says the students from each of the student-run organizations from the CSE have been “working really hard” this year to make their booths as best as they can be.
Wood also says the House offers weekly, one hour language practice, American Culture Experiences (ACE) and even different on and off campus events such as visiting the Museum of Appalachia.
Additionally, on the first of every month, the International House holds an International Coffeehouse, providing free coffee featuring a specific culture in the Mary E. Greer Room in the Hodges Library.
The International House also has a friendship program to help connect students with other international students.
In the coming months the students also plan on going hiking, attending an American football game and holding an American cooking class so international students can have a more hands-on experience when getting accustomed to American culture.
Zoya Kamil, a graduate student and assistant director at the International House, made it apparent that awareness is key, but there’s easier ways to get college students to attend functions.
“International House helps increase culture and diversity,” Kamil said. “People are attracted to food, and food helps people feel connected.”
Every year, different organizations representing different countries share their food and displays to inform others about their culture. This year, 20 organizations, including those representing Turkey, Russia, Nepal, Italy, Germany, Vietnam, China, Pakistan, Korea, Bangladesh and so many more have shared their ideas to bring knowledge and celebration to UT.
“It’s just a really fun day to celebrate diversity among the student body,” Wood said.
Wood said the festival was inspired by the World’s Fair in 1982 when the first director of the International House decided to make their own version for UT.
Throughout the day the International House booth has also been giving out free shirts of varying designs as long as students followed their Instagram page @utkinternational. The Instagram page is also where students can sign up for trips and post updates on future events.
