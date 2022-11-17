“I don’t really remember not singing. I always grew up in the car jamming on country and classic rock, and singing just felt, like, right. I never wanted to do anything else,” Madison “Maddy” Dishner, a UT sophomore majoring in marketing, said.
Made familiar in the UT community by singing the national anthem at some UT sporting events, Dishner is a Knoxville native who is trying to break into the music industry. Having grown up in the same area as country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, Dishner has an optimistic outlook on her future.
“With Kelsea having gone to Central and Kenny Chesney growing up, like, two minutes from where I grew up, it offered a lot of inspiration to me and gave me a better attitude or outlook – like, they did it. I can do it too,” Dishner said.
As mentioned above, Dishner has become a familiar face and voice in the UT community because she has performed the national anthem at various UT sporting events. Her ambition helps fuel her self-serving actions, such as personally reaching out to UT’s entertainment coordinators and offering to sing for them in an email.
“Once I was at UT, I just had to figure out who to email, really. I emailed an entertainment coordinator — I can’t remember their name — and said, ‘If you need anyone,’ just to put myself out there,” Dishner said.
She was met with success.
“They asked me to sing at the first Lady Vols basketball game last year, then I was literally in the movie theater watching ‘Spider-Man’ when they called me and asked if I could sing at the UT Men’s Arizona game … the next day,” Dishner said. “Then I sang at the Kentucky game, and that was probably the biggest crowd I’ve ever sang in front of. I’d have to look it up, but it was probably around 25,000 people. After that, it just kept going. I sang at baseball games. I’m singing at an Ice Bears game. Over time, the coordinators start to reach out to you, and they talk to one another, so I’ve gotten more gigs.”
Such a simple action has offered Dishner many opportunities that she potentially would not have had without reaching out. She has begun performing more sets at bars, restaurants and hotels such as the Embassy Suites’ Radius Rooftop Lounge.
Joshua Stockton, the bar manager for Radius Rooftop Lounge, expressed that Dishner has been performing at the Lounge for ages and that she’s good at what she does.
“Maddy’s singing creates a fun environment at the Lounge. She’s a good kid with a holistic image and a great voice. We always have a lot of fun when she’s performing for us,” Stockton said.
Dishner has gotten used to singing at bars and hotels — even at Thompson-Boling Arena — though that doesn’t always take the nerves away.
“You get more and more comfortable as time goes on. The first gig, I was terrified. My heart dropped through my butt, I swear. I was singing, freaking out, but when the students kind of joined in, I thought, ‘This is kind of fun,’ and it was one of those moments that solidified the idea that I want to do this forever. It’s been a minute since I sang at TBA, but if or when I go back, it’s not going to be a feeling of ‘I can’t do this,’ rather me being nervous because I just want to do my best,” Dishner said.
This experience that Dishner has gained from singing at UT and at other gigs has set Dishner on her path to achieve some of her major goals. She has a dream to meet Dolly Parton one day.
“Even if I’m just shining her shoes,” Dishner said. “I played at DreamMore, one of Dolly’s resorts. The gig was about two hours of ‘lobby music,’ and it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. Usually when people listen to me play, they’re listening to me play, but people were just milling around. I was also nervous because I was playing at one of Dolly’s properties. Even being associated with her made me nervous. I hope to go back and play again there during the Christmas season.”
This means Dishner is one step closer to Dolly than she was before – she went from a fan to playing at a Dollywood property. There’s only so long until she achieves another major goal of hers if she continues this way.
“I don’t care how I have to get there – I will be attending the CMAs at one point in time,” Dishner said, “Even if I’m just, like, a seat-filler or watching on as a fan.”
Along with Dolly Parton, Dishner listed an array of artists that she loves – Tom Petty, HARDY, Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift and Shania Twain. She noted particularly that Petty is the person that she would bring back and have dinner with if she could.
Dishner is planning on continuing her education and graduating from college before she pursues a career as a household-name country artist.
“Kelsea Ballerini only went to Central for, what, a semester or two? Then she went to Nashville to make her dream come true. I want to finish college. But then the question becomes, can I do both? Will this be a possibility after? So many musicians don’t finish college or even sometimes high school. I want music to be my career, but I want to finish my education first,” she said.
