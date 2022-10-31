Most people visit haunted houses in the days leading up to Halloween to build anticipation, but visiting one on Oct. 31 can be even more thrilling. If you’ve found yourself stuck with no plans tonight, consider putting your bravery to the test by visiting one of the following haunted houses in the Knoxville area.
Dead Man’s Farm
In 2019, USA Today ranked Dead Man’s Farm as the 10th best haunted attraction in the U.S., but according to their website, Dead Man’s Farm now features “new scenes, new scares and new characters for 2022.”
The main attraction at Dead Man’s Farm is the Bludgeon Haunted House, which is based on the legend of a secluded, self-sufficient family accused of murdering and torturing victims while also using black magic to sustain their farm. This year, admission to the haunted house is included with admission to Dead Man’s Farm’s haunted corn maze.
For those over the age of 18 who desire a bigger scare, tickets can be upgraded to permit cast members to interact with guests. This includes touching and separating individual guests from the rest of their group and even incorporating them into the show.
In addition to the Bludgeon Haunted House and haunted corn maze, Dead Man’s Farm offers a virtual reality experience, coffin simulator and mini escape rooms.
Dead Man’s Farm is located in Loudoun County and offers tickets for $32. While it’s a bit of a drive and a little pricey, the experience may definitely be worth it for those in search of a truly horrifying Halloween night.
FrightWorks
Among one of the closest attractions in Powell, FrightWorks Haunted House is known for its originality and theatrics. The attraction appeals to guests with its talented actors, storytelling, set design and special effects.
This year, FrightWorks is presenting its 20th season, which is known as Vault 67. Vault 67 is described as a containment facility with the purpose of keeping dangerous artifacts and creatures secure by using magic and advanced technology. However, once a breach takes place, horrifying monsters and supernatural entities exercise free reign of the vault.
Tickets to the haunted attraction can be purchased for $27, although fast passes can be added to shorten guests’ wait time for an additional $20.
If you find yourself at FrightWorks tonight and wish you could relive the experience more often, consider purchasing a season pass for next year’s Halloween season.
Screamville
Screamville is located about 20 minutes from campus. This year, the haunted attraction’s theme is Cursed Acres, which is inspired by the legend of the Branson family.
The legend states that Vigil and Sarah Branson moved to a new home to start their lives together after a period of war. They were unaware that the land they moved to was cursed. The only crop that would grow on their land was corn, but it had a terrible taste that only the Bransons’ hogs enjoyed. Soon after moving, all of the animals either died or went missing – that is, except for the hogs.
As their animals went missing, the Bransons’ eldest child disappeared as well, with Sarah placing blame on the corn. She later claimed the corn frequently spoke to her and instructed her to murder her remaining children. Virgil attempted to cover the murders up, but six months later he and Sarah went missing themselves and were never to be seen again.
Twelve families moved to the land after the Bransons, and five of which also went missing. Screamville invites guests to visit this now abandoned land themselves. The corn remains untended to and desperately waiting for new visitors to take advantage of.
General admission tickets to Screamville are $25, but like FrightWorks, Screamville offers fast passes for an additional cost.
Frightmare Manor
As it’s located in Morristown, Frightmare Manor is definitely the farthest haunted attraction in the Knoxville area. However, the haunted house is certainly worth consideration as it draws guests in with its truthful origins.
The Frightmare Manor property was once owned by serial killer Jeremiah Lexer, whose animal and human experimentation went unnoticed by the public until he killed his family and then himself as a final act of horror.
Frightmare Manor advertises three different attractions: rage, backwoods and carnevil. Regular tickets are $29.99, but Frightmare Manor also offers what they call the Nightmare at Frightmare Challenge for $17. There’s not much information on what the challenge entails, but their website warns guests will have to “eat something,” “drink something” and “do something.”
If guests successfully make it through the challenge, they’ll get their money back and their picture posed to the “Survivor Wall.” If guests can’t make it through, however, then they can be escorted out.
