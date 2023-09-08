“GUTS” is Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album. It followed Rodrigo’s successful first album “SOUR” and was released on Sept. 8, 2023, with two singles preceding the album. The first single and third song on the album, “vampire,” was released on June 30, 2023, and the second single and second song on the album, “bad idea right?” was released on Aug. 11, 2023.
For those who listened to the singles when they came out but have not managed to listen to the album yet, the overall vibe of the album is more aligned with “vampire” than “bad idea right?” There are some stand-out up-tempo songs, one of which is the ironically titled “ballad of a homeschooled girl” and another being the vengeful “get him back!”
This album was highly anticipated by Rodrigo’s fans and has been received well by those on social media, but I personally think this album got off to a slow start and only picked up for moments. I was more impressed with “SOUR” – I wish Rodrigo had leaned into the pop-rock style of “bad idea right?” more than the slow, singer-songwriter style of songs like “lacy” and “logical.”
Rodrigo is 20 years old with three Grammys under her belt, and I am 21 and can’t dream of having one Grammy, so I can’t review her work as a professional. My review as someone who is around the same age as her, though, is that I feel like this album is very high school.
I don’t mean that in a necessarily negative way. In my opinion, Rodrigo’s voice has an incredible capability to sound whiny and patronizing in her vengeful songs and devastatingly soft and sad in her ballads. The patronizing tone, however, is too dramatic for me. When I think about it, that’s what makes this album feel like high school – it’s being upset about something your ex boyfriend did or didn’t do, disliking your looks and embracing that hate and general mess. The drama may be captivating to some, but I don’t enjoy it.
Holistically, I believe this album has surpassed “SOUR.” “SOUR” held back, though it was honest and intimate. With Rodrigo just starting out, it was harder to take risks on that album. Her song “driver’s license” was very successful ahead of the album’s release, but that didn’t guarantee a win for her in 2021.
However, because “SOUR” was such a success in 2021, 2023’s “GUTS” was able to explore more. Rodrigo was able to develop her writing skills and attack lyricism from a new, older perspective.
Sonically speaking, “GUTS” was much more cohesive. Most of the songs aligned with each other aesthetically and the songs that stood out to me – the fast, more rock-leaning songs – held the same weight. They were like “good 4 u” from “SOUR” but more confident. I loved this.
The first song on the album, “all american b----,” did not feel like an opening song to me. It was simple, the second shortest song on the album behind “love is embarrassing,” but overall didn’t stand out. The only reason it stood out to me was the boldness of having a swear in the title of the first song on the album. If that were not the case, then I would have forgotten about the song immediately after listening to it.
By contrast, the final song on the album, “teenage dream,” felt like a true last song from an album. It questions life in a way that a final song should. It leaves the listeners wanting more. Unless you have the deluxe version of the album, which is not yet on Spotify, you don’t get more. To me, that’s the perfect way to end an album – to leave people with the desire to hear more. This is how you will get people to come back to the album after the first listen.
Overall, I would rate this album a 6.5 out of 10. It’s fine. Sonically, it’s cohesive. The up-tempo songs are sprinkled throughout the album just enough to keep you awake. The teenage angst – because Rodrigo was 19 for most of the writing of this album – is nostalgic enough to keep an older listener engaged.
Would I listen to this album again? Not all of it – but maybe I’ll like it more the next time around.
