On Thursday evening in Hodges Library’s Lindsay Young Auditorium, the Modern Foreign Languages and Literatures (MFLL) Department’s French program hosted its first installment of their French Film Series. Elise Caron, lecturer of French, organized and led the event for students taking French, or simply anyone interested in French films.
Before the film began, Caron welcomed the crowd of students gathered in the auditorium with the French greeting “bonsoir,” which means “good evening.” She then gave a brief introduction of the film in French and then in English as well.
The movie played was “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” or as it was originally titled in France, “Portrait de la Jeune Fille en Feu.” The film focuses on Marianne, a painter commissioned to secretly paint a portrait of a woman resistant to her inevitable arranged marriage, Heloise. As Marianne spends time with Heloise under the guise of a “companion,” the two soon develop feelings for each other despite their shared knowledge of Heloise’s unavoidable fate.
Each semester, Caron selects a different theme for the French Film Series. This semester’s theme is female directors, so because “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was directed by the acclaimed French female director Céline Sciamma, Caron thought it would be a great film to open the series with.
The French Film Series plans to screen two more films this semester, including “Mignonne” and “2 Days in Paris,” by the French female directors Maïmouna Doucouré and Julie Deply, respectively. Caron elaborates on why she made the theme female directors this semester.
“People don’t have a tendency to watch movies directed by women, and I thought it was a good idea to try to bring that forward a little more,” Caron said.
In addition to being directed by a woman, Caron also wanted to show this film to students because of the controversial topics it covered such as sexuality, abortion and gender inequality. After the movie finished, Caron led a discussion in French and English about the film and asked students what they thought about the film’s portrayal of these topics.
Students shared their opinions about the movie in both English and French while intermittently snacking on the free popcorn Caron provided. Louisa Benedict, one of the students who attended the screening, shared why she enjoyed the movie and the event.
“I feel like in France they focus on certain details in film, and America is very much about action. I would recommend it even if you don’t take French because the English subtitles are on, and it’s fun to see any foreign film and hear the language,” Benedict said.
Caron said that getting to hear student reactions like Benedict’s is part of why she started the French Film Series two years ago. As the series progresses, she is excited to continue to give French students and other attendees the opportunity to listen to French spoken in film as well as learn more about French culture.
“It turns out that you can find many beautiful movies, and you just have to expand your mind. So if I can do that for students who are taking French classes then that’s good. That’s what I wanted to do,” Caron said.
