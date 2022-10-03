It’s spooky time in East Tennessee, and this year, there is no shortage of Halloween events in Knoxville.
Several Knoxville area businesses and organizations will be hosting events to celebrate the holiday, which range from the family-friendly to the freakishly frightening. Besides serving up fun and food, a common theme this year is giving back — several events this year will also double as a donation drive for local nonprofit organizations.
As always, be sure to check out the Visit Knoxville events calendar for the latest news on concerts, festivals and other fun events happening in this corner of the world.
Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 7-23)
The beloved Halloween event Boo at the Zoo will be making its return every weekend until Oct. 23. It will feature a trick-or-treat trail with 21 stops throughout the Zoo Knoxville grounds. There will also be a dance party, as well as an Oktoberfest-themed garden for adults. Several nights will be “themed nights,” with Princess nights, Ghostbusters nights and Star Wars nights planned for this year.
Tickets are $13, with a $1 discount for Zoo Knoxville members. Admission for children under two is free, and parking is free as well.
Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo (Oct. 23)
The UT Gardens will be hosting Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo, which is a free event on Oct. 23 from 1-5 p.m. Sponsored by the College of Veterinary Medicine, there will be a variety of vendors and booths from several local pet businesses, rescue groups and other nonprofits. There will also be food trucks at the event site. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of Purina-brand pet food, which will go to benefit the Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee.
The main event is the Pooch Parade, which begins at 2:30 p.m. There is a fee for participating: $10 per entry if pre-registering online or $15 per entry if registering at the event. Entrants will be judged in four categories: scariest costume, funniest costume, best homemade costume and best pop culture costume.
Screamville's Trick or Treat for Charity (Oct. 23)
The Screamville Haunted Attraction is hosting a charity trick-or-treat event to benefit Helping Mamas Knoxville. Guests are encouraged to donate new and unused diapers, baby wipes, pacifiers, bottles and baby toys. Donations will be distributed with the help of local nonprofit organizations to families in need.
The attraction is open every Friday and Saturday until Nov. 5, as well as on Halloween. It hosts a variety of other events throughout the season, including a Blackout Night. General admission is $25, with a Fast Pass available for $35.
Freaky Friday Fright Nite (Oct. 28)
The 26th Annual Freaky Friday Fright Nite will be hosted at Mayor Bob Leonard Park from 5-7 p.m. There will be a variety of businesses and community groups at the event, as well as games and activities stations. Please be aware that vendors will be able to accept cash and all major credit cards but not Apple Pay.
The event is free to the public, but participants are encouraged to bring items to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. A full list of needed items can be found on the event website. Cash donations will also be accepted.
The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl (Oct. 29)
Crawl with US hosts bar crawls in over 100 cities across the United States. This year’s Knoxville crawl will be held on Oct. 29 from 4-10 p.m. and will feature a number of the city’s most beloved bars. A full list of participating locations can be found on the event’s Eventbrite page, with more locations being announced throughout the month.
Tickets are $20, with a discounted price of $15 per ticket if four or more are purchased at the same time. Cover is waived at all venues with the purchase of a ticket, and vouchers for free or discounted drinks are also included. Attendees will also be entered into a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize.
Haunted Halloween Trail + Movie (Oct. 30)
Ancient Lore Village is hosting a variety of Halloween events throughout the month. While the others are geared towards families with young children, the Haunted Halloween Trail + Movie is an event for teens and above. There will be dinner provided by Petros, followed by a haunted forest trail experience. The event will conclude with a showing of “Child’s Play,” which will be shown ALV-style with personal headsets.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on the event website. There will be a cash and credit card bar. Costumes are encouraged, and attendees are asked to wear walking shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.