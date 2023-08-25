“Depp vs Heard: All on the Line” premiered on Netflix on Aug. 16, 2023. It is a documentary about the court proceedings between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from April 2022 with the goal of portraying the testimonies of Depp and Heard side-by-side for the first time.
The documentary is only three episodes, each about an hour long, and is formatted in a way that shows both the public reaction to the trial and actual court proceedings. This trial took place in Fairfax, Virginia and was streamed on social media, making it incredibly prominent in popular culture at that time.
This trial was a defamation trial, with Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard after she made statements about being physically abused by Depp.
“Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse,” Heard said in an op-ed in The Washington Post in Dec. 2018.
According to Depp, this was untrue – Depp’s rebuttal was that he was abused by Heard, not the other way around. Not only this, but he claimed her statements were detrimental to his reputation.
As someone who lived in Virginia for most of my life, who loves to hear about crime and court proceedings and who loves celebrity gossip, this was my OJ Simpson. To me, and to most of the world, this very serious court proceeding was true entertainment.
We lost the plot: This was a defamation trial. Depp’s reputation was on the line, on one hand. On the other hand, if Heard’s statements were untrue, it would be a massive blow to the validity of the #MeToo movement. Everyone was watching this, and the stakes could not have been higher – if people hadn’t treated it like entertainment.
This documentary does a good job of dramatizing the court proceedings like the public did when all we had was a livestream. This is because we have public reaction alongside the facts – public commentary from figures on YouTube and TikTok, among other platforms. There are jokes included in this documentary after very serious cross examinations. The one that comes to mind are the TikToks and remixes of Depp saying “mega pint” shown.
The documentary also portrays the public in a negative light, stating that they are biased and firmly on the side of Depp throughout the trial. While this is true, this portrayal does not add credibility to this documentary. It simply continues to make a joke of the serious situation that the documentary is supposed to be covering.
While I think this documentary did a poor job of summarizing the events of the trial in an unbiased and holistic way, I will say that it succeeded in its original goal: To portray the accounts of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard side-by-side for the first time. Each time one of these accounts was shown, it was immediately followed by the other person’s account.
However, these were usually followed by the public’s reaction to the situation which skewed the opinion of the person watching. If a person were to go into this documentary blind, never having heard of Johnny Depp or Amber Heard, there’s no doubt in my mind that they would form an opinion based on the public reaction to the trial. They would not consider the testimonies of Heard or Depp on their own or utilize them in the way that people are supposed to use testimonies.
This trial, which was supposed to be all about defamation, became a joke in the public eye. Because it’s a celebrity case, the trial got more attention, so it was hard to find anyone who was unbiased then, and the same is still true now.
With a claim to fame like Depp has, how can you not know who he is? How can you not become a juror in your everyday life while watching this trial? It’s nearly impossible, in my opinion, and I think that’s why this trial and this documentary are such a disappointment.
I was really excited to see these court proceedings side-by-side and form an opinion outside of the jokes that I had seen in the spring of 2022. I do not think this documentary is useful when trying to do that. If you’re looking for celebrity gossip and hoping to see the chokehold that celebrity gossip has on the public, especially in the age of social media, then this is a documentary that you will enjoy. It is edited well, it has no lulls in information and it has no boring scenes or statements. Everything in this documentary was included for a reason and has a purpose.
I wish we hadn’t lost the plot. As a huge fan of celebrity gossip, like I stated before, I fell victim to the entertainment of this. Watching this documentary helped me to realize the absurdity of the cult of celebrity — and now I wish this hadn’t been my OJ Simpson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.