The Clarence Brown Theatre will open its spring season with a production of Alice Childress’s 1955 play “Trouble in Mind.”
The play is a “play-within-a-play” comedy-drama focusing on themes of race, gender and age in the 1950s American theatre scene. The work nearly became the first by a Black woman to play on Broadway, but Childress’s refusal to tone down its message led to producers ultimately passing on it. It finally premiered on Broadway and London’s West End in 2021, which netted it a Tony Award nomination for “Best Revival of a Play.”
Although the play is set in the late 50s, much of its themes remain relevant in today’s theatre industry.
“Often, we pride ourselves in the theatre community as being inclusive, progressive, and being a catalyst for change, but within the industry there were and still exist unconscious bias, racism, and an expectation of how certain people are supposed to ‘act’ in order to ‘succeed’,” Hana Sherman, Clarence Brown Theatre’s Grants, Education and Outreach Manager, said.
Shinnerrie Jackson, who plays lead character Wiletta Mayer, says audiences will definitely be able to identify with her character and her struggles.
“When do you go along to get along, and when do you speak up for what you believe?” Jackson said. “Wiletta asks herself these questions during her journey of self-actualization, and I think audiences will be able to relate.”
Although the subject matter is quite heavy, the play promises plenty of light-hearted moments. While the play does address discrimination, it is also a story about a diverse cast setting aside their differences.
“People are like ‘oh, it’s a play about race,’ and yes, it is,” Rachel Darden, who plays Judy Sears, said. “But it is very smart, very funny and very clever. It’s not just two hours of people being upset with each other.”
“It’s about people figuring it out together and finding common ground. It’s about realizing that we all have much more in common, and what we don’t have in common is just an opportunity for us to listen and learn.”
“The play really does give a glimpse into the inner workings of mounting a theatrical production and all of the relationships that ebb and flow during that process,” Jackson said. “It's been a pleasure to watch art imitate life in the lighter, more joyful parts of the play, which is then reflected in the lighter, more joyful parts of our actual rehearsal room.”
The production was made possible due in part to a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). As the CBT’s mission is to train students alongside professionals, the money was used to bring on guest artists to support the production.
“This production is actually one of our League of Resident Theatre shows, which requires us to hire a cast comprised of a majority of professional Equity actors,” Sherman said. “Members of our resident actors, which include faculty and graduate students, are also members of this professional union.”
Acquiring an NEA grant can be challenging, and preparations for the application process begin at least a year in advance. CBT has previously received two NEA grants: in 2016 for “A Lesson Before Dying” and in 2018 for “Alabama Story.”
“Trouble in Mind” will run from February 8 to February 26. Tickets may be purchased at the door or through TicketMaster. Admission for UT students will be free for all showings. Some nights will feature a special event, such as a behind-the-scenes panel discussion at the February 12 showing and a talk-back session with cast and crew on February 19.
