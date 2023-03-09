During the month of March, we acknowledge and celebrate the incredible contributions and achievements that women have made throughout history, though the fight for recognition was not easy.
In 1978, a school district out of Sonoma, California hosted a weeklong celebration highlighting empowering women through the decades. It was not until 1980, once the celebration had snowballed to other schools in the nation, that a presidential proclamation was issued by President Carter recognizing the week of March 8th as National Women’s History Week. The National Women’s History Project went on to petition Congress in 1987 to expand the event to the entire month.
Here are five must-watch films that commemorate the women, fictional and real, that have changed the course of our cultural landscape.
“The Woman King” (2022)
Based on real life events of the 1800’s, this film tells the story of the Agoji–an all-female group of relentless and fearless warriors sworn to protect the West African kingdom of Dahomey. General Nanisca, played by Viola Davis, is tasked with preparing the up-and-coming recruits for a battle against an evil that pledges to demolish their livelihood. The movie brought forth several standout performances with Davis earning both a BAFTA and SAG nomination for her work.
“Little Women” (2019)
Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the iconic Louisa May Alcott novel racked up six Oscar nominations and one win at the 2020 ceremony. With an impressive cast consisting of Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Eliza Scanlen, the film retells the story of the ambitious March sisters post the Civil War. Jo, Amy, Meg and Beth butt heads as any sisters do, but this coming of age tale has been passed on for generations and has touched the hearts of so many girls everywhere.
“The Joy Luck Club” (1993)
Amy Tan’s 1989 New York Times bestseller was adapted to the silver screen in 1993 and explores the complex relationships between four Chinese mothers and their Chinese-American daughters all living in San Francisco. The depiction of the immigrant experience is detailed beautifully through flashbacks and conversations at the Mahjong table, a place in which these women are able to learn and absorb generational memories to better understand their identity. Tan earned a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination at the 1995 BAFTA Awards for the film.
“She Said” (2022)
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as the real life New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor who exposed the acclaimed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein for sexual misconduct. Directed by Maria Schrader, the film tracks the saga of these two women as they unearth first hand accounts of the abuse from the victims. Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow make appearances in the film as themselves, as they were real life victims of Weinstein and eventually went on the record against him.
“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (2020)
Harley Quinn has cemented herself as one of the most recognizable comic book characters in the modern era. Though her story has been told time and time again through the eyes of different creators, director Cathy Yan totally encompasses the zaniness and chaos that follows Harley in her escapades around Gotham City. In the film, after cutting ties with the Joker, Harley finds herself on the run from nearly every criminal and mob boss in town. She unexpectedly bands together with an assassin, police detective and singer in hopes of saving a young girl who has also caught the eye of some of the most dangerous people in the city.
See my bucket list growing 🎞🎞
