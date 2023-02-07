Business is booming in Knoxville, and the city seems to grow every day. Despite historical and present-day barriers, Black-owned businesses are fortunately also sharing in that growth.
Supporting locally-owned places has never been more important than now, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated – and continues to wreak havoc upon – small, minority-owned businesses across the country.
Here is just a taste of some of the Black-owned businesses you should visit all year-round. For more information about Black businesses in Knoxville, check out the Knoxville Black Business Directory.
Named after a historically Black neighborhood in East Tennessee, The Bottom is a bookstore and a non-profit community space. It was founded by Enkeshi El-Amin, formerly a sociology professor at UT, originally as a youth entrepreneurship program and sewing circle. El-Amin later departed from the role when she accepted a post at West Virginia University, but her mission is being furthered by the team at The Bottom.
The Bottom regularly hosts events celebrating Black culture and creativity. It also offers a monthly book subscription, which it draws from its curated collection of Black-affirming, Black-authored works.
In the spring of 2018, pastor Chris Battle set out to combat the food disparity in his community by starting a community garden at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in East Knoxville. He was later able to expand his mission with the purchase of the two-acre Abbey Field farm, which he rechristened as “BattleField.”
In addition to fresh produce, the farm also houses chickens and bees (affectionately known as the “Cardi Bees”). It regularly hosts educational events and farmers’ markets, which are featured on its Facebook page. The farm is always looking for volunteers and is currently offering a paid summer internship for Black youth.
Nashville native and UT alum Foxy prides herself on being a “multicultural hair artist.” Her impressive resume includes working for Christian Cowan at New York Fashion Week 2022, as well as Rihanna’s SavageXFenty Fashion Show Volumes 3 and 4.
Intended to be a less stressful alternative to a typical hair salon, the Fox Den offers a variety of hair care services, including styling and coloring. Foxy splits her time between Knoxville and Nashville, and appointments fill up quickly. In addition to the website, Foxy is active on Facebook and Instagram.
Established in 1969, this ensemble company’s mission is to highlight works by oppressed creators. In addition to bringing attention to the experiences of minority groups, the theatre intends to also offer a space for healing and learning, reframing trauma and empowering its community.
In addition to productions year-round, the theatre organizes a variety of other programs, including youth outreach and a digital storytelling house. For more information, visit their Facebook and Instagram.
Blink and you will miss it — or maybe not. Despite its tiny size, it is difficult to miss the distinctive red and white exterior of Burger Boys. In 2018, owner Jeffrey Bryant took his over three decades of fast-food experience and opened this small slice of burger heaven on the side of Chapman Highway.
Home of the free fries, every burger comes with a generous portion of spuds at no additional charge. In addition to its burgers, Burger Boys dishes up a variety of other southern classics, such as fried chicken and ribs.
