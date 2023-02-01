With classes starting back, most UT students are trading in their leisure books with textbooks. But before swearing off “fun” reading for the next few months, Hodges Library is hosting its fourth annual Blind Date with a Book for students and faculty. The selection of books is located on the second floor of the library, directly across from Starbucks.
The event is perfect for experienced readers and for those who put “read more” in their 2023 resolutions. From Feb. 1 through March 1, Hodges Library is offering a large selection of books, covered with brown paper and short descriptions.
Rather than judging a book by its cover or “BookTok” reputation, you choose the book before ever seeing the title. Simply select the book with the most appealing description and check it out at the Public Services desk, located conveniently close to the event. Every book can be checked out for 28 days, but there is no stress if you need more time since all of the books can be easily renewed. every book is completely free. The only thing you need to bring is your VolCard.
Commons Librarian Alex Boris said that the goal of the Blind Date with a Book event is to help students and staff find a new read in a creative way, while also taking their mind off the daily stresses of college life and academia.
“I had already wrapped over 100 books ... and each day there is a chance for new books to be added,” Boris said.
The genres available range from mystery, romance, thriller, fantasy, nonfiction and historical fiction. There are a variety of novels written by Black authors to emphasize their contribution to literature as the event also coincides with Black History Month.
“I am most looking forward to seeing the excitement of the students about the books,” Boris said.
As the University’s largest on-campus library, Hodges Library is typically associated with late night studying, scholarly sources and academic literature.
As a result, many students would be surprised to learn about the expansive fiction and pop-culture selection. These leisure reads can be found in the Miles Reading Room located on the first floor of Hodges as well as the Pendergrass Library on the Agricultural Campus.
According to Alex, Blind Date with a Book highlights how Hodges is a “well-rounded library” with large selection of leisure books featuring new releases and popular novels. After choosing a book at the event, the hope is for students and staff to think of Hodges the next time they’re looking for a fun read.
The display shelves are decorated with Valentine’s-themed heart cut-outs and a great selection to choose from. Within a short time span, many books had been checked out and more were being added to the shelves.
Student Caroline Overs was visiting the display and was surprised by what she found.
“I had no idea Hodges had a fun reading section,” Overs said.
Many of the students who stopped by the event found books that grabbed their attention, and the checkout process was quick and seamless.
The event will be running through March 1st, so there is still plenty of time to check it out and find your next read. For more information, make sure to visit the University of Tennessee’s event website page.
