This year has given rise to some amazing new television shows that are elevating storytelling and creating characters that audiences can either find glimpses of themselves in or see depictions of the world we live in. With winter break quickly approaching, students will have more free time to enjoy themselves and simply relax. Here are some binge worthy show recommendations that students can watch with all of the free time that is coming.
“Severance” - Apple TV
This new show revolves around a company called Lumon, which requires its employees who work on classified projects to undergo a “severance” procedure to split their consciousness in half. Essentially who they are at work is someone completely different than who they are when in their free time. This thrilling new sci-fi series, led by Adam Scott, has been raved about by critics. As the show progresses, the employees become rebellious to the company as they begin to wonder what their work is actually producing because they are seeing no rewards. This show is very interesting to introduce because the conversation of work-life balance has been sparked since the pandemic, given that people realized they did not need to go to the office to get their duties done. This show is an addicting watch and certainly speaks on how systems of oppression, disguised as work, can be combated.
“The Santa Clauses” - Disney+
A Disney+ original series that is a successor to the “Santa Clause” trilogy starring Tim Allen, is now streaming and it follows Scott Calvin after 30 years of being Santa. He is doing wonderful in life until Christmas approaches and he realizes his magic is fading because the popularity of Christmas is declining. With there being no way for him to retire, he starts considering finding a replacement Santa. With the holiday season quickly approaching, this is the perfect series to indulge in to get yourself into the spirit. It is also very nostalgic, seeing as though “The Santa Clause” has become a Christmas classic.
“The White Lotus” - Hulu
This is a series about resort-goers that has an incredible ensemble cast. The first season followed the story line of a murder that occurred at a resort where the lives of guests were chronicled throughout their stay. At the 2022 Emmy Awards, Jennifer Coolidge won her first ever award for her role in the first season. The show has comedic elements alongside very emotional moments. The second season is now airing on Hulu, so it is the perfect time to see what could happen to the next round of guests as they travel this time to Italy.
“The Watcher” - Netflix
Netflix just dropped another original limited series called “The Watcher.” This is based around a true story about the Brannock family who moves into their new home, only to find someone is watching the property and sending them disturbing letters. This is another thrilling watch, featuring great acting performances. It is also even more interesting to watch because this actually happened and there is nothing more unsettling than being able to put yourself in the situation of these characters.
“Manifest” - Netflix
The Netflix show has returned for another season after a year and a half has passed since season three. Season four will experience a time jump and will be the first drop of two to conclude the series that followed the lives of plane passengers who went missing for five years although they didn’t experience the passing of that time. They did not age and they have no clue what happened but their lives most certainly changed. This is a highly recommended binge because the premise of the show is fascinating seeing as though we have seen unsolved mysteries like it, such as the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.
These are all great options to watch this season, and there is no better way to celebrate the end of another semester than with comfy clothes and bingeing a good show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.