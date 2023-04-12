Religion is a major aspect of human life, which means that it is also prevalent in popular culture and entertainment. Religion can be a prominent aspect in film that guides the plot and major themes, or it can be subtle, seen through the aesthetics, music, setting or undertones in conversations.
The best films and shows with religious themes teach the audience about different beliefs, histories or rituals through passionate and authentic storytelling.
Here are five movies and shows that authentically and respectfully depict religious experiences.
“Lady Bird”
“Lady Bird” is a film directed by Greta Gerwig that has more subtle elements of religion that are still visible throughout. This movie takes place from 2002-2003 and is a coming-of-age story that follows Christine — who calls herself “Lady Bird” — and her complex relationship with her mother Marion.
While the film itself is not necessarily religious, Lady Bird goes to a Catholic high school and the film depicts multiple Mass services, nuns and priests. This movie is unique from other films that illustrate Catholicism because they show the real experiences of Catholic school girls who are discovering who they are and what they believe in. It also shows nuns and priests who have their own issues and feelings — they are not just one-dimensional characters.
In an interview, Gerwig explained that she wanted to translate her own happy experiences at her Catholic school to the screen, like the beauty within the religion, as well as interactive, funny nuns and priests.
“Earth”
“Earth” is a 1999 film that follows the Partition of India in 1947 through the lens of an 8-year-old girl named Lenny. The northern, majority Islam sections of India became the nation of Pakistan, while the southern and majority Hindu section became the Republic of India. The film takes place in Lahore where Muslims, Hindus, Sikhis and Parsee were at peace until partition, and then violence ensued. Director
Deepa Mehta portrays the story in a way that educates the audience on both historical events and religious beliefs of Islam and Hinduism and the complex nature of human relationships. Through the eyes of Lenny, the audience slowly watches as close friends and family become divided because of religion.
“Nang Nak”
Nang Nak is a Thai ghost story based on the Thai legend Mae Nak Phra Khanong. In a rural village near Bangkok, Mak is sent to fight in a war and has to leave behind his pregnant wife Nak. He is eventually reunited with his wife and new child. The villagers see Mak with her, but they know that Nak is actually dead. When they try to confront him, Nak’s ghost kills them.
Throughout the story, the film depicts aspects of Buddhist beliefs. It teaches the dangerous effects of desire and attachment even after death, with Nak’s ghost. It also illustrates compassion through the Buddhist monk who helps Nak move past her life.
“Persepolis”
“Persepolis” is a 2008 animated film that begins in the 1970s and follows Marjane Satrapi as she grows up during the Islamic Revolution. Marjane watches her home change before her eyes — she is no longer allowed to have artistic expression and must change her appearance and fashion.
In order to protect her, Marjane’s parents send her to Vienna for school and a better life. However, in Vienna, she faces major cultural differences and disappointments that make her life just as difficult as it was in Iran. When Marjane returns home, she no longer feels that she fits anywhere, and has to decide where she belongs.
In the beginning of the film, she sees God every night before she goes to sleep, and she finds that they have a strong relationship — she even hopes to be a prophet. Religion was a large part of her life, but throughout her journey, God stops showing himself to her before she sleeps, and her faith slowly slips away. The film shows how religion can be both positive and negative in a person’s life — faith helps Marjane get through struggles, but she wrestled with the harm it caused her harm through the Islamic Revolution.
“Under the Banner of Heaven”
“Under the Banner of Heaven” is a Hulu series that tells the story of the true 1984 murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her 15-month-old daughter Erica Lafferty by her brothers-in-law Ron and Dan Lafferty who were in a polygamist group called the School of Prophets. The show follows Detective Jeb Pyre, who grapples with his own faith as the truth of the murders begins to unravel.
The show also has a past and present timeline, additionally showing the history and life of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints founder Joseph Smith Jr. While the show focuses heavily on the spiral into fundamentalism and the murder investigation, it also shows the daily life of members of the church — from going to church, praying before bed and reading scriptures.
Like “Persepolis,” the series shows both joyful religious experiences in Pyre’s personal and family life, while also showing negative ones — such as the challenging decision to leave a religion.
