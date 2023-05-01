With finals approaching and summer break not too far behind, students might be looking for a way to unwind. If you are, here is a list of the best binge-worthy TV shows of 2023, so far.
“The Last of Us”
This is arguably the most popular TV show to come out in 2023 and for good reason. “The Last of Us” is a video game adaptation that follows the original game’s story almost perfectly. In this HBO series, the show follows Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie through all kinds of dystopian forces as well as merciless killers as they make their way across post-apocalyptic America. If you are a fan of “Z Nation” or “Station Eleven,” this might be the show for you.
Poker Face
This Peacock original show was released at the beginning of 2023 and quickly became a fan and critic favorite with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. “Poker Face” follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, a woman with a psychic-like ability to tell when someone is lying. Cale is a casino worker on the run who finds herself entangled in mysterious murders while on her journey. Given her abilities, she can’t help but try and solve the crimes. If you were a fan of “Columbo” or “Psych,” this might be the show for you.
Jury Duty
“Jury Duty” was released on April 7 this year and might be one of the funniest shows of 2023. The show is centered around Ronald Gladden, a real-life man who thought he signed on for a documentary about the American legal system. Gladden believes he has been called to jury duty but in reality, everyone in the courtroom is actors, all improvising to be the most ridiculous they can be. This show can be found on Amazon Freevee.
Beef
This hilarious yet dark Netflix original follows two strangers after they find themselves in a dangerous road rage incident. Following the incident, the two strangers find themselves in a long-standing feud. The two drivers, Danny, played by Steven Yeun, and Amy, played by Ali Wong, continue to find their lives flipped upside down after the incident. “Beef” is meant to show audiences how far people may go in a state of anger. If you were a fan of “The End of the F**king World“ or “Dead to Me,” this might be the show for you.
Shrinking
This Apple TV+ series might have the most impressive cast list, with co-stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Segel’s character, Jimmy, is a therapist who has just lost his wife and begins breaking the rules by telling his clients what he truly thinks about their situations. By doing so, he makes drastic changes in his clients' lives, as well as his own. If you were a fan of “Ted Lasso” or “Anger Management,” then this might be the show for you.
