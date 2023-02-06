Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods.
This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023. The new year means a host of new businesses. Here are six businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023.
DiCarlo’s Pizza
Ohio-based pizzeria DiCarlo’s will be opening its first Tennessee location later this year. The chain serves a unique style of pizza known as “Ohio Valley”: rectangular pizzas where the cheese and pepperoni are not baked with the crust and sauce and are instead added at the end.
DiCarlo’s will be located on Gay Street at the old KoPita spot. There are already plans to further expand the brand in Tennessee if it proves successful in Knoxville, including a takeout-only spot in Farragut and a Nashville location.
Grandiflora
Grandiflora is a new event space opening up in East Knoxville. It will feature both indoor and outdoor spaces and will be able to host a variety of events, from weddings to live music concerts. Details for the space were finalized in December of 2022, and developers hope to start booking events later this year.
Locals hope Grandiflora is the first step in the revitalization of Magnolia Avenue and its surrounding areas. The venue’s owners also envision the space to be an affordable alternative to more expensive venues in the area.
STIR
A Chattanooga-based seafood restaurant and bar will be opening a location in Knoxville sometime this year. It is planned to occupy a space on the ground floor of Stockyard Lofts, a luxury residential development in the Old City.
The company behind STIR, SquareOne, also operates Balter Beerworks, another popular Knoxville restaurant.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Missouri-based Andy’s Frozen Custard is expected to open a Kingston Pike location in 2023. The chain has several locations in Middle Tennessee and one in Sevierville, but plans for a Knoxville location were temporarily halted due to a zoning dispute with another business near the proposed location. The dispute was resolved in October, and plans are now going forward for a walk-up and drive-thru location.
7 Minutes Early
The West family have been owning and operating businesses in Market Square and the Old City for years, but they are just now looking to expand to Gay Street. 7 Minutes Early will be similar to its neighboring Preservative Pub — another West-owned business — and there are plans to build a bridge to connect the two’s rooftop patios.
The bar will sit on the previous site of letterpress and vintage clothing shop Pioneer House, which has relocated to Depot Avenue.
Kern’s Bakery
The historic Kern’s Bakery building has been a hotbed of developmental activity for years. It completed its “Phase 1,” the Flagship Kerns apartments, in 2021 and is expected to finish its “Phase 2” construction later this year.
“Phase 2” consists of a food hall, which also offers retail space for other non-food businesses. A variety of recognizable local businesses are confirmed to be opening a location at the food hall, including Hey Bear Cafe and Awaken Coffee. The hall will also feature a dog park, two rooftop patios and both indoor and outdoor event spaces.
