Cruze Farm, beloved Knoxville dairy farm and ice cream shop, is starting up their “Drive-In Moovies.” Movie showings are free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their cars and park in one of the available spots on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Cruze Farm has been in the family for over 100 years and is now operated by the fourth-generation dairy farmer, Colleen Cruze Bhatti. The farm has expanded to house over 200 Holstein cows that produce top-notch, hormone-free milk.
After the creamery opened in 2010, Cruze ice cream quickly became a local favorite due to the quality of their dairy products. Yet, one of the main reasons people love Cruze is the sense of community the farm has created.
Cruze Farm often hosts community events, including “Drive-In Moovies.”
This event takes place at the East Knoxville location on 2721 Asbury Road. In addition to the famous ice cream, this location is set with Cruze’s Pizza Barn offering signature pies.
Hit musical and fan-favorite “Mamma Mia'' was shown at the last event, drawing a large crowd. Taryn Beam, the manager of the hosting location, says the event serves multiple purposes.
"We like to do movie showings to give families a fun evening activity. It's free to come sit and watch the movie, but it also encourages people to get pizza and ice cream,” Beam said. “It helps us boost business, but it is also a great way to engage with the community.”
The event features a large screen projection of the movie, with the option to tune your car radio to 91.5 FM or just grab a blanket and sit outside. Attendees can purchase pizza and ice cream, both available during the movie until 9 p.m.
The “Drive-In Moovies” at Cruze Farm provide an affordable and enjoyable entertainment option for families, fostering a sense of community.
Meghan Holt, senior business management major, shared her experience.
"I love being able to come to the drive-in with my friends. It is such a fun way to spend a Tuesday night,” Holt said. “I wish I knew about this sooner and I will definitely be back.”
Cruze Farm is still working on solidifying a concrete schedule for future movie showings, but they encourage everyone to keep an eye on their social media channels for future announcements.
