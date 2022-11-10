On Nov. 9 around 6 p.m., a group of students waited outside room 209 in Hodges Library. No, they weren’t on the wrong side of the hall and mistaking a study room for the Starbucks Coffee across the way – all these students were gathering to take part in the UT’s annual short story contest.
The contest is in its fourth year and is the passion project of commons librarian Alex Boris.
“Writing is important in college,” Boris said. “I wanted to see more or promote more creative writing in the library because students can be so frustrated with papers and assignments. The goal of the contest is to let students write freely and really enjoy what they’re writing.”
Modeled similarly to National Novel Writing Month, a challenge to write 50,000 words in one month put forth by a nonprofit, this contest hopes to encourage writers to complete a story and have fun with it.
When they arrived, each student received a piece of paper with three prompts and the general guidelines of the contest on it. The prompts are as follows: (1) “The garden is being infested by a particularly troublesome family of gnomes,” (2) “You open a book and a note with a letterhead falls out. At the top it says: ‘If you are reading this …’” and (3) “Looking through old family photos, multiple generations back, you notice there is a cat in almost every group photo. The same cat – color and pattern: the cat that is currently purring on your lap.”
Students can choose any of these three prompts, and as long as their short story is around 1,000 to 1,500 words, they are good to go.
The students are given one week to perfect their story. Most students are using this five-hour event to write out a good chunk of their story.
“I’m going to write as much as possible tonight and then refine it,” freshman Reese Chicktok said. “I’ll turn it in when I’m sure it’s perfect.”
“I’ll see what I get done today and finish it later,” Grace Bass, another UT student, said. “Then I’ll edit it over the next week. I’ll probably turn it in on the last day possible, to be honest.”
Some students, however, have a schedule for this contest, one of whom being junior Lawton Keeran.
“I’m going to work on this for an hour or an hour and a half, then work on it in increments over the next week,” Keeran said.
About half the students attending this event aren’t English majors, either. There were political science majors, history majors and computer science majors littered throughout the room who shared that they were attending this contest because they loved to write.
“That’s what’s so great about this contest,” Boris said. “It’s nice to see students writing because they want to write. This is probably the chillest event I do, and one of the best parts is getting to see a community of people with like interests come together.”
There is an incentive for the three winners of the contest: first place wins a $50 gift card to Amazon (or something of the like), and the same is true for second and third, though the amount of money on the gift card will be less. However, the students aren’t in it for the prize.
“I would love the fame, glory and cash of winning,” junior Natalie Dale said. “But I’m really here because I want to write, and this is a good challenge. I only started writing last year, so I’m only elbow-deep, but I think this will be really fun.”
Additionally, snacks and free books were provided to students who decided to attend this event, which were very popular. The free book table was nearly surrounded when the doors opened and each student had signed in, ready to participate in this contest and reap the benefits.
The students have the opportunity to write a story that is almost guaranteed to be published. These stories can be found under the “Speaking Volumes” page on the library website or in a research guide. The easiest way to find these stories is to search “nanowrimo utk” on Google.
This year’s submissions are due on Nov. 16th and will be posted shortly after, joining their brethren from years past in the eternal world of UT’s library database.
