UT Homecoming has been around since 1916, when over 300 UT alumni came together for a UT vs. Vanderbilt football game, where UT had an upset victory winning 10-6. However, Homecoming was not an annual occurrence on campus until after World War II.
Every year, there is a specific theme that the events revolve around during the week, and this year’s is “Salute to Smokey.”
While there are more than 40 events happening during the week, here are some classic UT homecoming traditions that have been around for decades.
Homecoming Parade and Floats
The Homecoming Parade has happened annually since 1916, usually the day before the football game, led by the Proud of the Southland Marching Band. In 1955, floats were incorporated into the parade, so local businesses and student organizations spend their week creating the floats surrounding the theme of the year.
UT also selects alumni to be grand marshals at the parade. Ellie (‘05) and Drew (‘03) Holcomb will be serving as marshals this year.
This year’s parade will be happening on Friday at 4 p.m. starting at Circle Park. This is predicted to be one of the largest that the university has seen so far, and will also be the first year that they are featuring the Tennessee Walking Horse.
Dyeing of the Europa and the Bull Fountain
This event was created in 2010 and is hosted by the Student Alumni Associates and the Homecoming Committee. By the McClung Tower Plaza, they dye the Europa and the Bull fountain orange to show school spirit, similarly to Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, where they dye the river green.
Southeastern Stomp Fest
The Southeastern Stomp Fest began in 1999 and is hosted by the Office of Multicultural Student Life in collaboration with the Black Cultural Programming Committee and the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life.
The National Panhellenic fraternities and sororities compete against each other with high-energy stepping performances.
Tennessee Walking Horse
After Smokey was named UT’s mascot in 1953, some Vols disagreed and wanted a Tennessee Walking Horse to represent the university. To compromise, they created the Homecoming tradition of having the horse circle the Neyland field before the football game in 1965. The horse will be walking at both the parade and the game this year.
ACE Events
All Campus Events Committee (ACE) is one of the earliest organizations on campus, and they have hosted a variety of events during Homecoming week for years. Their events are a way to get students involved.Smokey’s Howl is a spirit competition that began in the 1990s. Teams and organizations get together and form a choreographed cheer routine filled with chants. The teams compete and then are judged by ACE on their performances. Smokey’s Howl will be taking place on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Student Union Auditorium.
ACE hosts a Banner Competition, where participating organizations and students create large banners that are placed on the outside of Neyland to promote UT spirit and implement the Homecoming theme of the year. Those who don’t create a banner are still encouraged to watch the banners drop from the top of Neyland.
There is also an annual kickball tournament, where organizations such as sororities and fraternities, sign up to compete with and against each other in teams of 11 players. This is held at RecSports Fields at Sutherland.
Tower of Cans is another popular competition hosted by ACE, where students and organizations try to build the highest towers and collect the most cans. The cans are donated to local charities, such as FISH Hospitalities Pantries and Smokey’s Pantry.
Some newer events for Homecoming 2022 include a comedy show, “Paint the Union,” and a “Pup Rally,” where students, faculty and staff are able to enter their dogs into a spirit-themed costume competition.
