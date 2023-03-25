On Friday, Emma Smith from Oxford University visited UT to give a keynote lecture reflecting on Shakespeare culture in the age of slavery.
Smith’s lecture is part of UT’s 19th annual Marco Symposium, presented by Marco Institute of Medieval and Renaissance Studies and co-sponsored by numerous UT institutions including the UT Departments of English, History, Theater and UT Libraries. The Symposium brings in experts for two days of lectures and discussions about a given theme which changes yearly. The topic for this year’s symposium is “The Canon of Shakespeare at 400” reflecting on the past 400 years since the publication of Shakespeare’s First Folio.
Co-organizer of the Marco Symposium, Heather Hirschfeld, spoke on the importance of the symposium for the Marco Institute and UT.
“The Symposium boosts Marco and the university's national and international profile, supports the advancement of research, and contributes to the generation of new knowledge of the past that can also be directed to understanding the present,” Hirschfeld said.
Shakespeare’s First Folio is a collection of thirty-six of his comedies, histories, and tragedies that was originally published in 1623, seven years after his death. The First Folio is still used today in editing Shakespearean plays and in theatrical adaptations.
Dr. Emma Smith acknowledges the importance of the First Folio in understanding Shakespeare’s works in her lecture.
“Without this book, we would have lost many Shakespearean plays. We would have these other plays scattered… that would not be sufficient to build the cultural legacy of Shakespeare,” Smith said.
Dr. Emma Smith is a professor of Shakespeare Studies at Oxford University’s Herford College where she teaches both undergraduate and graduate studies. Smith has been a fellow in English for over twenty-five years, and she is also a fellow librarian and archivist. She also conducts research on differing approaches to Shakespeare and early modern drama. She has published numerous essays on prominent themes in Shakespeare’s work and has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company to gain an understanding of the art of writing and performing drama.
In Smith’s lecture, “How a Folio became the First Folio: Shakespearean cultures in the age of slavery,” Smith discusses the intersection between eighteenth century slavery and the recognition of Shakespeare as Britain’s national bard.
“The trade and enslaved people… and the canonization of Shakespeare converge in one specific object: the First Folio,” Smith said.
Although published in 1623, the First Folio’s popularity skyrocketed in the second half of the eighteenth century primarily in the UK. Smith addresses the economic context of Britain at the time as there was an influx of money from the products of enslaved labor, specifically sugar. The increase of money led to an increase in consumption. Those profiting off of sugar during this time often spent their money on eccentric items like art, lavish houses, and the coveted First Folio.
Even today, owning the First Folio is a sign of wealth. Smith mentioned how one copy of the First Folio sold for $10 million in October 2020. The copy was previously owned by British aristocrat and slave-owner, John Fuller (1757-1834).
“Books carry the people who owned them,” Smith said.
The Macro Symposium will continue through March 25, with the final two sessions of the event and the closing round-table discussion. All events are open to the public and free to attend.
