UT’s Music 305 class will present Battle of the Bands on Thursday at 8:30 p.m in room 210 of the Alumni Memorial Building. Three bands will be competing — Wasted Major, Pseudo and Truth of the Matter. They will be competing for a chance to record a single at Auralation Studios, which is located on Blount Ave and has produced recordings with Catt Moker, the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra and Vena Cava, for example.
The first band, Wasted Major, is a country rock band based in Tennessee. The band was formed in spring 2021, marking this May as their second year together. They have performed covers, written original songs, recorded with Keith Thompson and toured in the southeast United States and throughout Europe. The members of this band are Andre Bucks, Kenny Kershaw, Tim Jones, Simon Heeran, Connor Hatala and Richie Miller. They have music available on their website, on Spotify and on other music streaming platforms.
Information about the second band, Pseudo, can mostly be found on TikTok and Instagram. They are primarily a grunge and garage-rock band. They recently released a new single, “The Pillar” on April 21, 2023. They have performed at a recent Earth Day Festival in Knoxville with fellow artists Autopilot, Serial Baby and God the Worm. They have also performed house shows locally in Knoxville. The members of this band are Frank Cloar, Brenner Womack, Alex Quist and Allistair Womack.
The final band competing is Truth of the Matter. They have performed widely in Knoxville, with two of their most recent shows being at Literboard on the Strip on April 26 and at Scruffy City Hall on April 21. Their most recent single, “City Limits” has already amassed hundreds of streams on Spotify in just a few weeks.
These three bands will certainly put on a good show for the audience.
“The bands are local, talented and the audience gets to have a say in who wins,” Will Pruitt, a senior studying economics, said.
Pruitt is one of the students in MUSC305 that helped to organize this event over the past semester.
MUSC305 has put together a good show and exerted great effort in planning this event for the bands and the audience, as discussed by Jaz Rose, another student in MUSC305 who is a junior majoring in marketing.
“We’ve been working on it since the beginning of the semester,” Rose said. “It’s a student-led event with the direction of professor Vance Thompson. Over the semester, we’ve listened to multiple guest speakers and asked them questions to try and gain some knowledge on how to have a successful event.”
Tickets for students are $5 if you buy them the day before the event, with the price increasing to $7 on May 4. For attendees that are not students, tickets are $10. Posters for this event should be posted around campus and on those posters are QR codes where students can purchase tickets. This is definitely going to be a fun event and anyone who enjoys local, up-and-coming music should attend.
