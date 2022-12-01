November kicks off the holiday season – however, it also is International Game Month (IGM). This is an initiative run by volunteers across the world to reconnect communities to their libraries and stimulate the mind with more traditional games, juxtaposed with games from the modern age.
Before it was IGM, it began as National Games Day. Which was started by Jenny Levine and Scott Nicholson in 2007. However, with popularity, it later became International Game Week in 2012. Flash forward to 2022, and the celebration has been changed into a month-long celebration.
John C. Hodges Library happens to be one of those participants, and not solely for the month but every month. On Wednesday, UT Libraries Game Night celebrated IGM across from the Starbucks with console games, VR and traditional board games. They were also serving pizza from Brenz Pizza. By 8 p.m., there was still a promising crowd of students at the event, partaking in gaming circles.
Paris Whalon, media literacy librarian, was the main organizer of the event, and she shared her insight on the mission behind the gaming night.
“It is an event for students, faculty and other staff to come together and engage with each other and also the library. This felt like a chill way to try to get more involvement from students in regards to the library,” Whalon said. “I use this time to ask students if they have heard about certain databases. It is all about connecting the community with the library and fully comprehending what academic services it can provide students.”
With finals approaching shortly next week, it was the perfect time for students to be offered an event where they can shut their minds off and simply enjoy entertainment and each other – and also interact with the library, which could also give them exposure to helpful studying tools.
It is important for students to remember how crucial the library can be in aiding any academic stress. There are many different outlets and solutions in the library where students can find assistance with mostly anything related to academia.
Senior Lauren Ketterl talked about her experience at the event and why she felt the night was important.
“I think this is such a great event to have for students, especially the timing because finals are upon us. I also think games where people can come together and enjoy their peers is so important for reconnecting, especially after the past few years,” Ketterl said.
The IGM event is being received well by students who find it comforting to have events offered where they are able to decompress from the hecticness that is the world of academics. With less than a week left of classes, it is crunch time, so centering this event in the hub of studying is also a great incentive for them to be in a studious environment.
“Gaming has been closely associated with learning. People are actually able to advance their knowledge with the use of these games so we offer this event every month. Typically it falls on the third Wednesday,” Whalon said.
IGM may be reserved for November, but Hodges Library hosts these events every month for students. It encourages long term engagement with the academic building, and if more students are learning about resources found within the library while also enjoying themselves, it can only encourage them more.
