“I have something none of the other candidates have.”
That was the campaign slogan adopted by Vince Staten, the man who ran for homecoming queen at the University of Tennessee in 1970.
Staten was a graduate student and a humor columnist for The Daily Beacon that year. He wrote daily columns for the paper and was popularly known for making students laugh.
“His column was hilarious everyday,” Tom Gillem, the 1969 editor-in-chief of the Beacon, said. “He didn’t put out a bad column.”
The bag over his head comes from Staten’s column signature, the picture that accompanied his column “Staten Static.” He thought it would be funny to have his signature resemble the blind date joke about wearing a bag over your head.
Staten explained that his running for queen was “accidental” and came to fruition at just another normal day in the Beacon office.
“I never had any intention (of running),” Staten said. “We didn’t hatch up a conspiracy.”
In a conversation with David Williams, the news editor at the time, Staten playfully mentioned, “Rumors that I’m running for homecoming queen are not true.” The next day, Williams published that exact statement in the paper. Because of one casual joke and the power of the newspaper, thus began the movement to crown Staten queen.
Just as 7UP was labeled the un-Cola at the time, Staten’s supporters deemed him the “Uncandidate,” passing out handouts for him on campus and even pulling people out of the library to vote for him.
Gillem described Staten as a “known quantity on campus” and attributes his popularity as a columnist to the reason he garnered such a massive fan base.
“He wrote stuff that meant things to students at the time ... things they experienced everyday,” Gillem said.
Running for homecoming queen also served as an extension of the Apathy Party, which Staten created the previous spring. He declared everyone who didn’t vote was for him.
After days of campaigning and promoting Staten propaganda, the results were in: Staten won in a landslide victory. He earned 60% of the total votes — about 2,500 students casted handwritten ballots for him. The runner up received 300.
But Staten’s victory didn’t last long. His roommate called him and warned him not to come home.
“One of the disgruntled candidates had come to the apartment with a few members of the football team,” Staten said.
Staten promised his supporters that after he was crowned, everyone who voted for him could join him on the football field wearing a paper bag on their head. That promise was never fulfilled because the Student Tribunal declared the election invalid and disqualified him as a candidate because he was a graduate student.
Members of the Student Government Association challenged his disqualification and filed a lawsuit against the Student Tribunal to get him reinstated. They argued that the students who voted for him were misled into believing that he would be crowned if he won.
After unintentionally ruffling some feathers, Staten agreed with the Student Tribunal to throw out the election and was never crowned. When asked if he wished he had been crowned, Staten flatly responded, “No.”
“For him, it was a joke, but because of his popularity everybody jumped on board with it. All he did was make fun of the situation, like the Apathy Party,” Gillem said.
UT did not crown another homecoming queen for the next twelve years and has crowned queens on and off since then, the last one being in 2013.
Since “the story that just won’t die!” — his email response to me when I asked him for an interview — Staten has had an extensive writing career. He’s served as a columnist for several other newspapers, such as the New York Daily Times, and has published fifteen novels. He also has an active blog that you can find here.
