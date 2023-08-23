Nothing puts a dent in plans for a little extra studying or taking a break with friends like getting sick. Fortunately, many of the resources students need during the semester, physical and mental, are right here on campus.
The Student Health Center is located at 1800 Volunteer Blvd., near the Rock. Services are by appointment only. Walk-ins and emergencies are referred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center or an urgent care provider.
General Clinics
For minor illnesses and injuries, a triage nurse schedules appointments for either the Well Clinic or the Sick Clinic. Cases of the flu or COVID-19 are routed to the Sick Clinic, and there is the option of telemedicine for all visits.
Vaccinations
The allergy and immunization clinic gives out common vaccines. The separate travel clinic administers some shots for visiting a different country and can locate others off campus. Sophie Maynard, lead student health ambassador, added that a flu and COVID vaccination event is scheduled for Sept. 20 and smaller, weekly satellite clinics around campus will take place after that.
Specialties
The center offers a women's health clinic and a physical therapy and sports medicine department. The Physical Exam Section can give physicals for general assessment or for sports, a new job, marriage, Peace Corps or other situations.
Pharmacy
The in-house pharmacy also sells over the counter medicines. It will fill prescriptions from a clinic provider, a Knoxville doctor, or a primary care physician from home.
The Student Counseling Center is on the second floor of the Student Health Center. Counselors are available in person or by telehealth.
Therapy
Individuals and couples can sign up for a handful of sessions. If more are needed, the center gives referrals to off-campus offices. Only one person in the couple has to be a UT student. Group therapy sessions are unlimited and organized around either a skill, like dealing with change or support for a specific issue. Groups and availability vary.
Crisis resources
Students can call the center number after hours, or 974-HELP, for a crisis appointment for themselves or someone else. The center's website also has a list of links to deal with crises and for general self-care.
The Center for Health Education and Wellness is also on the second floor of the Health Center and hosts events across campus.
Alcohol and drug checkups
There are self-guided confidential assessments for alcohol and cannabis overuse.
Smoking resources
Students can see the Health Center for options to quit smoking or vaping. The pharmacy has over-the-counter and prescription medicines, and the CHEW website has additional links.
Recovery groups
CHEW hosts Rocky Top Recovery meetups for alcohol and drug use. Matilene Osho, assistant director of CHEW, said she was looking forward to holding a sober tailgate in September.
The main building of the Department of Recreation Sports, or RecSports, is located at 2111 Volunteer Blvd. There are a wide variety of options that are free to students who have paid the programming and services fee.
Group classes
RecSports offers over 20 fitness classes that include weightlifting, cycling, dance workouts and yoga.
Personal trainers
Certified personal trainers are available by request for one-on-one programs and to lead groups of five people maximum. Sessions can be purchased in blocks of four, eight or 12. Trainers can also meet their clients at other places besides the recreation center.
Finally, the Division of Student Life will host Wellness Wednesdays this semester, where experts on health, finances, relationships and faith will share tips through unique experiences.
