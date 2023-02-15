RORRIM, the exhibit created by UT School of Art lecturers Jennifer Kaplan and Alex Stern that is currently on display in Gallery 103 in the Art and Architecture Building, could be considered serendipity.
“I don’t know that we knew of each other’s work,” Kaplan said during a recent WUOT interview. “We were both just really open to the unknown outcome.”
The two instructors both arrived at UT in the fall of 2022. Sculptures by Kaplan, who teaches in the ceramics department, alternate with canvases by Stern, who teaches painting and drawing.
Most of the pieces hang on a partition the length of the outer glass wall — one almost life-size figure crouches on the ground near the center. Black wax covers the head of the pastel red and green statue, but only down to the eyes, then drips to the floor.
The other sculptures, pale disembodied hands, float out of the wall, reaching toward the viewer. One pair points upward from a shelf. The five large canvases surround inkjet prints, many of them bold, with metallic gold and silver backgrounds.
Elizabeth DeGeorge, communications specialist for the School of Art, thought the works merged well and addressed important ideas.
According to her faculty profile webpage, Kaplan calls her recent work a delicate reflection of collective grief.
"Figurative sculpture and interactive installation work tends to be … a reflection, or visceral filter, helping me understand or process an environment or situation,” Kaplan said.
Kaplan has taught classes in wheel throwing and altering, soda-firing and ceramic chemistry, as well as figure sculpture, and just completed a residency in West Palm Beach, Florida.
"To make clay objects is to perpetually collaborate," Kaplan said. "Clay is my favorite form of therapy and frequently reveals my state of mind before I am willing to speak it. For this reason, I would recommend anyone to take a ceramics class."
Kaplan also creates more traditional vases, bowls, teapots and cups and at one point ran an Etsy shop.
"Despite societal ebbs and flows, empires falling and 'high art' tapering at times, functional pottery has persisted," Kaplan said. "Wheel throwing is my constant."
Kaplan describes herself as an art-science-activist and many of her works include plant and animal elements.
"The term 'art-science-activist' is born out of the understanding that art has the capacity to do more than sit on a shelf gathering dust," Kaplan said. "It can prompt dialogue but also is involved in facilitating the way we move through space."
Kaplan also reflects this through her background teaching urban gardening in West Palm Beach and Chicago.
"I simply ask through my work that we be mindful of how we move through space," Kaplan said. "To be cognizant of our impact."
As for Stern, he approaches his art as a cross examination of art history and contemporary culture, from a personal vantage point.
“All the images in the inkjet prints in the work touch on my personal history," Stern said.
Stern has lived in Los Angeles and collaborated with music producer Pharrell Williams and fashion designer Hedi Slimane. Two of the works include photos of Adele and Lil Wayne. Even though the pieces could be considered collages, Stern prefers to call them paintings.
"I’ve always seen the painting surface as an opportunity for this sort of direct or blatant mixed media collision," Stern said.
Stern described the works as an experiment in free association. One canvas contrasts a picture of Ralph Lauren, waving at spectators from the catwalk of a fashion show, with a close-up of a ladybug crawling along a leaf.
“There’s a blunt symmetry," Stern said of the piece. “A kind of Americana heroism or even divinity. Reverence but also emptiness.”
DeGeorge felt the exhibit was both personal and understandable — reaching into very emotional spaces of common history and communal experience.
She noted visitors can see the works in the gallery throughout the building, either on the first floor or from above on the second floor.
"I love the way I can visit and revisit these exhibits," DeGeorge said.
RORRIM is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.