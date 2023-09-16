Some of the rock climbers at the VolWall Climbing Gym on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 14, had more than one kind of progress in mind.
As people scaled the walls, swung from handholds like dunking basketball players and dropped back to the mat, ambassadors from Rocky Top Recovery were giving out information and swag as well.
Between attempts, the ambassadors – Grace Hardin, Sam McIntyre and Quincey Pawlikowski – circled back to their table filled with handouts and sunglasses next to the check-in desk.
September is National Recovery Month, and the group is planning more events around activities that would appeal to any student.
"We want to provide fun things to do as a community, not just offer meetings and resources, but fun stuff that college students can do," said Pawlikowski, a sophomore psychology major. Rocky Top Recovery has also had a tailgate party and painted the Rock so far this semester.
Most of the 20-odd climbers focused on the bouldering wall, about 100 feet of wood panels that were built out into overhead slants, corners and other angles. Grips were attached up to 12 feet off the ground, and people hung on with no ropes. Some inched their way up sideways.
Regardless of how far they made it, most jumped down with a laugh or smile while the crowd waiting their turn shouted friendly tips.
Only three people tackled the actual "VolWall," 32 feet high with 12 ropes dangling from the top. McIntyre, a junior sociology major, was one of them. While a staffer spotted her, she went all the way up.
"It's a good active hobby as well," said McIntyre, who started climbing at a young age. "It's good to get people introduced to something new that's active and good for them."
McIntyre said the group was taking a holistic view of wellness with different kinds of activities. A yoga event and a walk in Lakeshore Park are coming up soon. Pawlikowski said they were taking advantage of the weather right now to do as much as possible outside.
Hardin, a sophomore in the College Scholars Program, mentioned that their events weren't usually athletic, such as a festival last spring. Thursday night was the first outing Rocky Top Recovery has had at the climbing gym.
"We had never been here, and it just seemed like something that made sense,” Pawlikowski said. “Especially since it's National Recovery Month, we've been trying to really push out fun stuff that people can do with the logo on it and be like, hey, we're going to be here.”
Hardin added that they wanted to use the resources of the campus.
"We really like spreading the news about … just different things that UT offers for students," Hardin said. The ambassadors were happy to increase recognition of the group that night even if it was just through swag and to get the word out regardless of numbers.
Hardin also said though Thursday was an outreach event, students from the meeting groups were invited.
"We didn't have people come up to the table and tell us they were here," she said. "A lot of them don't feel comfortable always coming out to our events, so we push the event, but we don't always expect to see those people here."
The group does not have current plans to return to the VolWall this semester.
"But maybe next semester if people recommend it," Pawlikowski said.
Program events can be found on the Rocky Top Recovery Instagram page. Meetings are held Monday and Tuesday nights.
