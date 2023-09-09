As the school day was coming to a close at the University of Tennessee, excitement filled the evening air at the UT Aquatic Center on Sept. 7. Students were encouraged to bring a few floats and gather poolside to partake in a unique cinematic experience – the "Dive-In Movie Night,” hosted by the Pride Center.
The movie night occurred during a clear, starry night that created an outdoor cinema paradise for those who attended. Students’ colorful inflatable floats and pool noodles scattered the pool, making a relaxed night to close off the school week.
Those who attended were in for a cinematic treat as the night’s film was Disney’s “Strange World.”
The Pride Center is a department that focuses on creating a community for LGBTQ+ students and faculty through various events, programs, community spaces and initiatives. The movie choice fit the night well as the film features Disney’s first openly gay character.
Hannah Stewart, a lifeguard at the UT Aquatic center, partnered with the Pride Center to host the “Dive-In Movie Night.”
“We definitely try to lean towards movies that are queer-coded, so we can show them in these public spaces on campus to be as inclusive as possible,” Stewart said. “It is not something that needs to be hidden away. We can do these things in the outdoor pool.”
The crowd at the movie night was filled with many newcomers curious about the community and first-year students bringing more light to the ever-expanding Pride Center. The main goal of the Pride Center and RecSports is to build off gathering as a community and implementing inclusivity from first-year students to graduating students.
Freshman biological sciences major Guillermo Barzola attended the event for the first time as a first-year student and plans to attend more.
“I looked forward to hanging out with my friends and watching the movie,” Guillermo said. “My roommate said was really good.”
Freshman nursing major Gifty Kwaw-Mensah was also a newcomer to the event hosted by the Pride Center last night.
“I was most excited tonight to hang out with my friends at my first Pride Center event, and I hope to come to more,” Gifty said.
For students who may have missed this relaxing night, there is a possibility of more events like this in the near future. The “Dive-In Movie Night” hosted by the Pride Center and RecSports gained high popularity and continues to grow. Therefore, there is a conversation about more events like these being held monthly in the spring due to busy fall schedules.
“We plan to do ‘Pride in the Pool’ every semester at least,” Stewart said. “Hopefully, it will be every spring once a month. We did ‘Pride in the Pool’ last spring, and it was a hit. People love the dive-in movies, so we plan to have an event at the outdoor pool every month.”
For students who may have missed this special night and are curious about more upcoming events, the Pride Center and RecSports both have social media where they will be posting information about these events on Instagram. You can find them at both @utkpridecenter and @utrecsports via Instagram.
