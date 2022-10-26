Since fall 2020, the Pride Center’s LGBTQ+ Reading Group has provided a space for UT students, staff and faculty to connect through stories revolving around gender, sexuality and LGBTQ themes.
For the fall 2022 semester, the LGBTQ+ Reading Group is discussing “Marriage of a Thousand Lies” by SJ Sindu. This debut novel introduces the story of Kishna and Lucky, two gay Sri-Lankan Americans that remain in heterosexual marriages in order avoid conflict with their conservative families.
Over the course of the novel, Lucky returns to her hometown, where she rebuilds a relationship with her former friend and lover, Nisha. As a result of reconnecting and learning more about Nisha’s arranged marriage, Lucky begins to heavily consider whether or not the risk of disappointing her family outweighs the benefit of living life as her true, authentic self.
Free copies of “Marriage of a Thousand Lies” were available to those who registered earlier this semester, but new members are still encouraged to join the upcoming discussion with their own copies.
Members of the LGBTQ+ Reading Group are expected to finish each selected read over the course of a semester. The discussions take place once before the end of the semester in a Zoom format to discuss thoughts and key takeaways. According to Ari Hill, a second-year master’s student in social work, some discussions have even invited the authors themselves.
Two years ago, Hill found out about the LGBTQ+ Reading Group through an Instagram post and newsletter.
“I set out to get back into reading for pleasure,” Hill said. “I found out about the reading group and decided this would be a great way to ease back into reading for fun instead of strictly academic readings.”
Sonja Burk, a student success advisor within the department of biosystems engineering, has also been with the LGBTQ+ Reading Group for a couple of years. So far, her favorite read has been “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler, the group’s spring 2022 selection.
“My motivation is twofold,” Burk said. “I love to read and I wanted to grow personally with the LGBTQ community.”
Burk also shared that her viewpoint varies quite a bit from others within the group given that she’s older than most members and identifies as heterosexual.
“I don’t want to say I feel accepted but I’m not excluded either,” Burk said. “I think I’m viewed simply as another member with a viewpoint. I’m good with that.”
The LGBTQ+ Reading Group invites people of all backgrounds and identities with the purpose of calling attention to perspectives that have been ignored throughout history.
“Members of the UT community should participate in the reading group to engage in dialogue about the books, have an opportunity to diversify their reading and bookshelf, participate in self-care and possibly fall in love with reading again,” Hill said.
Seven different stories have been discussed throughout the LGBTQ+ Reading Group’s two years of operation, with the hopes of many more to come.
